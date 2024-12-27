Hudson Meek: Memorial service, high school scholarship planned for teen 'Baby Driver' actor

Hudson Meek attends the "A Different Man" Premiere during the 50th Deauville American Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2024 in Deauville, France.

A celebration of life and high school scholarship have been planned to honor young actor Hudson Meek, known for his role in 2017's "Baby Driver." The 16-year-old died near his home in Alabama after falling from a moving vehicle on Dec. 19.

A celebration of Hudson's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood. A visitation with the family will begin at 9:30 a.m. A livestream of the service will be available on Hudson's Instagram account or his mother Lani Wells Meek's Facebook account.

In lieu of flowers, Meek's family is asking for donations to the Hudson J. Meek Memorial Scholarship, which will be awarded annually at Vestavia Hills High School, where Meek was a sophomore. Details on how to donate are available on Meek's obituary.

Meek died from blunt force injuries on Dec. 21, two days after he fell to the road from a moving vehicle in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, USA TODAY reported. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating.

'Baby Driver' and other on-screen roles

Meek is known for his role as Young Baby in "Baby Driver," the younger version of Ansel Elgort's lead character. He also voiced the character Bada in the children's television series, "Badanamu Stories" and "Badanamu Cadets," according to his IMDb profile.

As for other on-screen roles, Meek played Teenage Sir in one episode of the television series, "Found," Sirius in the 2024 film, "The School Duel" and Arnold in one episode of the television series, "Genuis."

Fifth from left, Hudson Meek poses with his fellow cast members as they present "The School Duel" for the 50th edition of the Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France on Sept. 9, 2024.

According to Meek's obituary, the young actor worked on "several major motion pictures and television shows," expected to premiere in 2025.

Meek's older brother, Tucker Meek, is also an actor. He played Devon in the 2019 film "Little" and Grandson in one episode of the 2016 television series," American Housewife," according to his IMDb profile. Tucker also voiced several characters in Netflix's 2019 Christmas film, "Klaus."

Reflective, thoughtful and tenacious

In addition to acting, Meek was involved in the Vestavia Hills High School Rebels football team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, honor choir and student government association, according to his obituary. He also enjoyed basketball, boxing, snow-skiing, wakeboarding and tubing, and following the Auburn University Tigers sports teams.

According to his obituary, Meek became a certified open water scuba diver at age 13 and earned his advanced open water certification a year later. He had visited all 50 U.S. states and had aspirations of visiting all seven continents.

Meek was an active member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, per his obituary. He attended youth group events with several neighboring churches, bible study meetings, youth retreats and mission trips.

According to his obituary, the young actor was also proud to have binge-watched every episode of "The Simpsons," was known to craft the perfect music playlist for any occasion and adored the family dog, Rosie.

