Hudson woman who served sentence for Capitol riot hopes pardon will change things for her

Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who now work as family doctors and at a long-term care home in Pembroke, Ont. (Submitted by Helia Ghanean and Ali Ziaee)Pembroke, Ont., residents are now benefiting from the expertise of a pair of internationally trained doctors, thanks to a provincial program designed to get those doctors practicing more quickly.Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who've been qualified to practice medicine for two decades.They met at