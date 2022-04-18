Can I hug you? Experts hope consent conversations stick around post-pandemic

·3 min read
People hug at the Ottawa airport on June 16, 2021. During the pandemic, people got used to checking in with others&#39; comfort level on everything from hugging to being inside together to who else they saw. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)
People hug at the Ottawa airport on June 16, 2021. During the pandemic, people got used to checking in with others' comfort level on everything from hugging to being inside together to who else they saw. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)

This Easter weekend, many people's plans were likely dictated by the needs of the most vulnerable in the family — whether that's grandma or kids too young to be vaccinated.

Making those plans was a conversation about consent, according to Julie S. Lalonde, a women's rights advocate in Ottawa.

"These are conversations around consent and respecting people's boundaries and bodily autonomy," Lalonde said.

"Everything about the pandemic needs to die in a fire," she added, except one thing: how we've talked about consent for the past two years.

With those conversations stripped of sexual connotations, many people have become very used to the idea that one person's boundaries aren't everybody's boundaries, she said.

"It's just natural that we run into someone on the street, we run into someone at the grocery store — we do that pause and we check in before we figure out how to greet that person," Lalonde said.

"When we're sad that we can't hug them, we articulate that," Lalonde said. "All of these things I think are life skills that I hope translate into other contexts."

Ashley Burke/CBC
Ashley Burke/CBC

Lalonde said she believes it will translate in particular for young people, who are growing up understanding that others might approach things differently than they do and that where they're coming from needs to be respected.

"There are places and spaces in our society that we're making progress, but I do think that overall we do have very archaic understandings," she said.

Before the pandemic, teaching consent in schools was very controversial, Lalonde said — especially in Ontario. But she hopes there'll be more understanding going forward that consent is about more than sex.

"It's so important that we make those links, so that when the pandemic is done and we go back to trying to have a more robust sexual health program in this country, that we might not get as much resistance from parents, if they realize that consent is not actually that scary of a conversation."

Broken communication during the pandemic

Not all of the conversations we've been having during the pandemic, however, have taught us better communication, Lalonde noted.

She said the most common kind of sexual assault involves coercion — and many people have felt coerced into social situations they were uncomfortable with during the pandemic.

"You have people who are being mocked for wearing masks. And yet we're asking them to stand their ground," Lalonde said.

Cassandra Fehr
Cassandra Fehr

Allison Ouimet, an associate professor in the school of psychology at the University of Ottawa, said as the pandemic stretches on we're seeing less understanding.

"When this pandemic started, we were all kind of, 'Hey, we're all in this boat together. We're fighting this pandemic together as a team, as a community, etc.' But the pandemic and its restrictions affected different groups of people so differently."

Ouimet specializes in anxiety disorders, and said the reaction she found most common toward people who are still anxious amid the sixth wave is something along the lines of — I'm fine now, why can't you be?

"It's hard sometimes to understand why somebody else would have such a different reaction or belief, etc., especially if that reaction might impair what I want to do," Ouimet said.

As a result of trying to make sense of those making different decisions, she said she's seen more "othering."

And because everyone experiences stress in such different ways, it can make it difficult for those with more acute mental health issues.

"If everybody has anxiety because of the pandemic, then it's hard in some ways to explain what it's like to live with an anxiety disorder," she said.

But Ouimet said she thinks some people will be more forgiving of boundaries people set — like needing to cancel events due to illness.

And some people may feel more comfortable talking about their anxiety as conversations about mental health become more common.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia's deadline for Ukrainian soldiers to surrender in Mariupol passes

    CBC News discusses the situation in the city of Mariupol. The band of fighters who remain in the city are cut off from reinforcements, food and weapons.

  • Businesses in East and West Hants frustrated, angry after weekend break-ins

    RCMP are investigating after a series of Easter weekend break-ins at businesses in East and West Hants. Sgt. Andrew Joyce, the Nova Scotia RCMP public information officer, confirmed that they are investigating "numerous" break-ins. He said the number is more than three. Hill Top Hops brewery near Brooklyn, N.S., said there was a break-in on Friday night and thieves returned Saturday night and left a "huge mess" in their wake. According to a social media post, a television and alcohol were stolen

  • U.S. arrests 210,000 migrants at Mexico border in March, rivaling record highs

    U.S. border authorities arrested 210,000 migrants attempting to cross the border with Mexico in March, the highest monthly total in two decades and underscoring challenges in the coming months for U.S. President Joe Biden. The March total is a 24% increase from the same month a year earlier, when 169,000 migrants were picked up at the border, the start of a rise in migration that left thousands unaccompanied children stuck in crowded border patrol stations for days while they awaited placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters. Biden, a Democrat who took office in January 2021, pledged to reverse many of the hardline immigration policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump, but has struggled both operationally and politically with high numbers of attempted crossings.

  • She used to be a pro-democracy journalist in Russia. Now she helps Ukrainians find refuge in Budapest

    On a grey, blustery afternoon, Anastasia Chukovskaya provides a bright spot along a desolate stretch of road running alongside railway tracks in northeast Budapest. Her scarlet coat and floor-length fuchsia dress flapping in the wind, she hurries along, grasping a box of toys she just collected from a Hungarian woman. Her next stop: a Ukrainian manicurist down the road whom she also met on Facebook, who has some Ukrainian children's books she recently brought from Ukraine. "It's a whole logistic

  • Riots in Sweden against far-right group leave 3 injured

    HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police said they fired warning shots during a riot in an eastern city to disperse protesters angry about demonstrations over the past several days by a Danish anti-Islam group in Sweden. Three people were slightly injured during the clashes. A crowd of about 150 people threw stones at officers and police vehicles, and set fire to cars. Police said they responded by firing warning shots and “three people seem to have been hit by ricochets" and were hospitalized in Norrkopi

  • Latest news bulletin | April 17th – Evening

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.View on euronews

  • Ottawa's ultimatum to Quebec on caribou is a warning to other provinces, experts say

    MONTREAL — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s ultimatum to the Quebec government on caribou protection is a sign Ottawa is losing patience with provinces that aren’t upholding their responsibility to protect wildlife, experts say. Rachel Plotkin, a caribou expert with the David Suzuki Foundation, says Guilbeault’s threat to unilaterally create protected habitat in Quebec for declining herds is a "shot across the bow" that shows Ottawa is ready to get tough after years of playing ni

  • Morata's bicycle kick helps Juventus draw with Bologna

    ROME (AP) — A spectacular overhead kick from Álvaro Morata led to a stoppage-time equalizer for Juventus to draw with nine-man Bologna 1-1 in Serie A on Saturday. Morata’s acrobatic effort was going wide until Dušan Vlahović met it with a header at the far post that found the target to salvage a point for the Bianconeri. They'd been denied a penalty in a disputed VAR decision moments earlier. Juventus remained fourth, moving within three points of third-placed Napoli, which hosts fifth-placed Ro

  • Latest news bulletin | April 18th – Morning

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.View on euronews

  • Gap in services at Barrhead, Peace River health centres over weekend

    Surgical services are shuttered at health centres in two Alberta towns this weekend due to staffing shortages. About 500km north of Edmonton, at the Peace River Health Centre, the operating room and obstetric services will be closed from 7:30 a.m. on Saturday to 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from Alberta Health Services (AHS). AHS says maternity patients should still come to Peace River Health Centre for care, and if necessary they will be diverted to Grande Prairie Regional Hosp

  • Tottenham's Champions League bid hit by 1-0 loss to Brighton

    LONDON (AP) — Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute goal gave Brighton a 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Saturday to halt the north London club's resurgence and push for Champions League qualification. Tottenham had won five out of its last six matches to move into fourth place in the Premier League, helped by Brighton beating Arsenal last weekend. Mid-table Brighton made another impact on the top-four race when Trossard beat defender Eric Dier and used the outside of his right foot to shoot the ball past

  • News bulletin 2022/04/17 06:46

    News bulletin 2022/04/17 06:46View on euronews

  • Wellington fire department seeks donations for member who was displaced by house fire

    A fire department in western P.E.I. is working to assist one its members who was displaced from his home by a fire that the department was called to extinguish. On Thursday night, the Wellington fire department along with firefighters from neighbouring areas responded to a residential fire in Richmond. A member of the department, their partner and their three children were forced out of the house. "The family was home and the house and they hear a smoke detector going off. So they immediately ex

  • Zelenskyy presents awards to Ukraine servicemen

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with military personnel of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection on Saturday and presented them with state awards. (April 16)

  • Papal apology encourages residential school survivor to share memories of mistreatment

    The Pope's apology for the conduct of some members of the Catholic Church in Canada's residential school system has prompted one survivor to share his story of mistreatment, saying it's helped him confront what he went through.

  • Quebec City's historic Saint-Jean-Baptiste church still faces uncertain future

    While churches across Quebec will be welcoming parishioners for Easter, an iconic 19th-century church building on Saint-Jean Street in Quebec City remains shuttered, with its front gates locked as they have been since November. Seven years after the last Catholic masses were celebrated at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste church, the Archdiocese of Quebec is still trying to figure out what to do with the building. "Our insurer asked that we put up these gates, to prevent any accidents," said André Bernier

  • Arctic Bay nurse 'overwhelmed' as community throws her a retirement parade

    As Gail Levi prepared for her official retirement after 34 years of nursing in Arctic Bay, Nunavut, she expected a small celebration — maybe a cake, a few fond farewells. Instead, the community threw her a parade. "It was so touching — I mean, I could have cried all day, it was so amazing," Levi said. "I feel overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that I've been shown." On March 31, decked out in a pageant-style sash with the words "I'm Retired!" on it, Levi lunched, texted and paraded her w

  • News bulletin 2022/04/17 12:12

    News bulletin 2022/04/17 12:12View on euronews

  • 'Resilient and resourceful' LBGTQ youth build community online amid COVID-19

    Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, executive director of the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, on the valuable online communities LGBTQ youth have built amid the pandemic and how it's inspiring change in organizations that support them.

  • News bulletin 2022/04/16 21:13

    News bulletin 2022/04/16 21:13View on euronews