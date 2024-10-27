Huge 10ft alligator emerges onto tarmac at airport in Florida
This is the shocking moment a huge alligator emerged onto the tarmac at Orlando Executive Airport in Florida on October 20.
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Trump sat down with the No. 1 podcaster for a three-hour interview on Friday
Michelle Obama threw down the gauntlet to male voters in a speech on Saturday, leaving some people calling for the one-time First Lady to make her own presidential run. Hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, the wife of former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that a second Donald Trump presidency would pose a real threat to women in the United States. “We all know we have a lot more work to do in this country,” Obama said. “But to anyone out there think
"This alone would tell me everything I need to know."
Donald Trump added a new name to his list of enemies as he spoke at a rally in Michigan today. The GOP presidential nominee turned away from his recent finger-pointing at Nancy Pelosi, and instead singled out singer Beyoncé as his latest adversary. The 32-time Grammy Award winner publicly showed her support for Kamala Harris at a rally Friday in Houston, and Trump couldn’t resist throwing a jab at her in his speech.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Many of Donald Trump’s supporters left a Michigan rally before he arrived after the former president kept them waiting for three hours to tape a popular podcast interview.
La Niña was supposed to be here by now. Where did it go?
A company spokesperson previously said that Walmart was “heartbroken" over Gursimran Kaur's death
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) said former President Trump’s impact on the state was “astonishing” in a Saturday interview with the New York Times. “Anybody spends time driving around, and you can see the intensity. It’s astonishing,” Fetterman said of the wave of support the Republican nominee has experienced. He referenced Trump superstores throughout the…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani partially dislocated his left shoulder during the seventh inning of Saturday's Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees when he tried to steal second base.
Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now
In 2021, Seth Rogen said he did not have any plans to work with James Franco again, after Franco settled a 2019 sexual misconduct lawsuit
The fashion designer and philanthropist spoke onstage ahead of her daughter's highly anticipated appearance at the Houston event.
When I asked her exactly what the issue was, she simply replied, “We just didn’t do that in my day.”
After promising to eliminate taxes on tips, Social Security benefits and overtime pay, former President Donald Trump is taking aim at the largest levy of them all — the federal income tax.
Aaron Judge has fast become one of the best sluggers in all of baseball, and he's had his wife Samantha Bracksieck by his side during that meteoric rise and even before that. Turns out, per People, they met in high school in California and then both attended Fresno
WARNING: Video contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised. A security guard in Toronto has been charged with assault, after he was caught on camera allegedly beating a man at a downtown Dollarama. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, at the store near the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne. In a statement, retail chain Dollarama has said that it "does not authorize the use of force in any situation." Sean O'Shea explains.
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Thursday shared images and video showing a Burmese python attempting to “ingest” a 77-pound white-tailed deer. The adult female python, photographed in South Florida by conservancy biologist Ian Bartoszek, measured 14…
The coaching icon questioned the GOP nominee's character and asked if people would want their "kids to act like he does."
The Canadian superstar also appeared emotional during the touching encounter with the British singer in Las Vegas on Oct. 26