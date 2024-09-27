Huge air strikes hit Beirut as Israel says it targeted Hezbollah headquarters

Fiona Nimoni - BBC News
·4 min read

Israel has launched a series of huge air strikes in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, targeting what it says is Hezbollah’s central headquarters.

At least two people have been killed and 76 injured, according to Lebanese officials, after several buildings were hit in Dahieh, Hezbollah’s stronghold in the south of the city.

BBC reporters in Beirut said explosions were followed by chaotic scenes with nearby roads packed with people fleeing. The Israeli military said the headquarters it targeted was located "under residential buildings".

Israeli and US media said the strike targeted Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah. It was too early to say if Nasrallah was hit, an Israeli official told Reuters.

Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told state TV that Israel was crossing Tehran's red lines.

"Assassinations will not solve Israel's problem... With the assassination of resistance leaders, others will take their place," he told state TV, Reuters reported.

Iran's embassy in Beirut meanwhile said the strike on Dahieh was a "dangerous game changer".

The attack took place shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “defeat Hezbollah” in a speech at the UN.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said it showed Israel "does not care" about US-led efforts to bring about a ceasefire.

Israel has sharply escalated its campaign against the Lebanese armed group, with which it has been trading cross-border fire for nearly a year.

Air strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon this week have killed nearly 800 people, many of them civilians, Lebanese officials say.

The US had no advance warning of Israel's attack on Dahieh, the Pentagon said.

Hezbollah continued firing into Israel on Friday evening, with air raid alerts sounding in multiple areas of in the north of the country.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said a "direct hit from a Hezbollah rocket was identified" on a house and car in the city of Safed.

On Thursday allies including the US, UK and EU called for a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon. The 12-strong bloc proposed an immediate 21-day pause in fighting "to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement" and a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has been fighting the Palestinian armed group Hamas.

However in his UN General Assembly speech Netanyahu said Israel would continue attacking Hezbollah to achieve its goal of returning about 70,000 displaced Israelis to their homes in northern Israel.

"As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice. And Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their home safely. And that's exactly what we're doing," he told the UN.

Netanyahu's office later said he had cut short his trip to the US and was returning to Israel.

In his own speech to the UN on Thursday, Mikati warned that hospitals were no longer capable of treating people because of the sheer number of casualties from Israel’s attacks.

"Israel is violating our sovereignty by sending their war planes and drones to our skies, by killing our civilians, including youth, women and children, destroying homes and forcing families to flee under harsh humanitarian conditions," he said.

In Lebanon, around 90,000 people have been displaced since Monday, adding to the 110,000 who had fled their homes already, according to the UN.

People inspect damage at the site of an Israeli strike in Dahiyeh
The strikes hit the densely populated Dahieh area, a Hezbollah stronghold [Reuters]

Tensions have been growing across the Middle East since Hamas gunmen attacked Israel on 7 October last year, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 others as hostages. Israel's military response has since killed more than 41,000 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there.

Hezbollah began firing into Israel on 8 October, saying it was acting in solidarity with the Palestinian group. The group, proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK and other countries, has launched more than 8,000 rockets at northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. It has also fired anti-tank missiles at armoured vehicles and attacked military targets with explosive drones.

Israel had responded with thousands of its own air, drone and artillery strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon before ramping up its bombardment this week.

Latest Stories

  • Israel Says Beirut Strike Killed Commander of Hezbollah's Air Unit

    The Israeli Air Force said that the commander of Hezbollah’s air unit was killed in a strike on a building in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, September 26.The Israeli Air Force said that the Hezbollah commander Muhammad Hossein Sarur “promoted, directed and commanded many aerial terrorist attacks, including drone attacks, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles aimed at the rear of the State of Israel.”Footage released by the Israeli Air Force shows the moment of the strike, with several explosions visible around the targeted building, next to a junction in Haret Hreik.The Lebanese News Agency reported that a residential apartment in a 10-story building was hit in the strike.Ambulance teams transported a number of people injured from the targeted area to local hospitals, the agency said.According to Al Arabiya, three people were injured in the strike. Credit: Israeli Air Force via Storyful

  • Israel targets Hezbollah command near Beirut as Lebanon death toll tops 700

    The Israeli military struck Hezbollah's central command in the southern Beirut suburbs on Friday, with Israeli TV reporting that Hamas chief Hassan Nasrallah was the focus of the strikes. The latest bombardment came as the death toll from Israeli strikes inside Lebanon surpassed 700 since Monday, according to the health minister. The Israeli military said Friday it carried out an airstrike on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, where a massive explosion leveled buildings in a southe

  • Huge explosion rocks a southern suburb of Beirut

    BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli airstrikes hit one of Beirut’s heavily-populated southern suburbs on Friday as blasts were heard throughout the Lebanese capital.

  • Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates

    OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada is booking blocks of seats on some commercial flights leaving Lebanon to help Canadians who are trying to flee as Israeli strikes escalated today.

  • Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel carries out attack on Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut

    The Israeli military says it struck the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut. The series of explosions Friday evening is the most powerful yet seen in the Lebanese capital the past year. The series of gigantic blasts at around nightfall reduced six buildings to rubble in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut’s Dahiyeh suburbs, according to Lebanon’s national news agency.

  • Explosions rock Beirut as Israel says it struck Hezbollah's headquarters

    Explosions rock Beirut as Israel says it struck Hezbollah's headquarters

  • Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut, target Hezbollah command

    BEIRUT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday in an attack that shook the Lebanese capital and sent thick clouds of smoke over the city. The news outlet Axios cited an Israeli source as saying Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strike and that the Israeli military was checking if he was hit. A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters that Nasrallah is alive, while Iran's Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe.

  • 'Megalopolis': Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito on Francis Ford Coppola criticism and 'rebellious' filmmaking

    Francis Ford Coppola's film Megalopolis, with Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight, Shia LaBeouf is singular in its experience.

  • Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike, Netanyahu vows to continue 'with full force'

    Muhammad Hussein Srour, the commander of Hezbollah's Aerial Command -- in a "precise" strike on Beirut Thursday. At least two people were killed, and 15 others were injured in a strike on Dahieh in Beirut, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Hezbollah has not yet commented on the death of its commander.

  • CTV says staffers who altered Poilievre clip 'no longer' work for its news team

    CTV has dropped two members of its news team after an altered clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went to air in a recent national news report, according to a statement from the network posted to social media.The network said it "conducted an investigation to determine whether a breach of our editorial policies and practices had occurred in this case." It said the probe found "two members of the CTV News team are responsible for altering a video clip, manipulating it for a particular st

  • Kamala Harris Trolled Donald Trump's Crowd Sizes Again, And This Little Jab Is Definitely Going To Set Him Off

    Truth Social is about to be lit.

  • Kamala Harris Fries Donald Trump When Asked About His McDonald's Truther Stance

    The Democratic nominee worked in a message on the economy as Trump continued to get cheesed off over her Golden Arches gig.

  • Trump says he will seek Google's prosecution if he wins election

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said on Friday he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election, claiming that the company only displays "bad stories" about him. Trump, in his post on Truth Social, gave no evidence for his assertion about Google. "It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about" Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Trump said.

  • 'Daily Show' Stunned By Trump's Utterly Bonkers New Assassination Theory

    Desi Lydic spots a wild claim from the former president.

  • ‘Two-Bit Huckster’ Trump Sarcastically Dubbed ‘Man Of The People’ For New ‘Grift’

    It’s “better than actual policies,” mocked former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele.

  • Hungarian PM Orban's aide sparks outrage with Soviet invasion comment

    A top aide of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has triggered outrage by suggesting that Hungary would have fared better by not resisting the 1956 Soviet invasion, in comments that were also critical of Ukraine's efforts today to push back Russian forces. Orban, a nationalist who shot to fame in 1989 by demanding the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Hungary, said his aide's "ambiguous" words had been an error, while the leader of Hungary's opposition condemned them as "traitorous".

  • Angry claims of 'double standards' in international law roil the UN

    "We are edging towards the unimaginable," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told assembled world leaders on Monday. "A powder keg that risks engulfing the world.""We can't go on like this," he added, describing "a world of impunity where violations and abuses threaten the very foundation of international law and [the] UN Charter" — the core UN principle that it is illegal for nations to acquire territory through force, and that other nations must act to prevent them.If one phrase

  • Jews and Catholics warn against Trump's latest loyalty test for religious voters

    Former President Donald Trump recently reissued his loyalty test to religious Americans, declaring that he can best protect their freedoms while preemptively blaming members of certain faiths should he lose the presidential election in November.

  • MSNBC Host Says Her Kamala Harris Interview Was Only Great For 1 Simple Reason

    Stephanie Ruhle reacted after her colleague Chris Hayes complimented the "refreshingly substantive" interview.

  • Taliban say it’s absurd to accuse them of gender discrimination

    KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban said Thursday it was absurd to accuse them of gender discrimination and other human rights violations, as four countries vow to hold Afghanistan’s rulers accountable under international law for their treatment of women and girls.