Huge blast close to Beirut's international airport as Israel renews air strikes

Israel intensified its strikes on Lebanon on Friday as a massive blast rocked Beirut close to the city’s international airport.

At least one Israeli strike hit outside the perimeter of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, transport officials said.

The airport is close to the suburb of Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold and still appeared to be operating.

A separate strike near Lebanon’s Masnaa border crossing with Syria cut off a road used by hundreds of thousands of people to flee Israeli bombardments in recent days, Lebanese officials said.

Transport Minister Ali Hamieh said the strike hit inside Lebanese territory near the border crossing, creating a 12 feet-wide crater.

An Israel Defence Forces (IDF) military spokesman had accused Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah on Thursday of using the crossing to transport military equipment into Lebanon.

US media reported at least one of the strikes was targeting Hezbollah's next presumed leader Hashem Safieddine, whose condition is unknown.

Flames rise from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut on Friday (AP)

The strikes will intensify fears of the danger posed to those attempting to flee the country, with Brits being told to leave immediately.

Ministers have chartered a limited number of flights for citizens to leave the country, with more than 150 Britons and dependents fleeing Beirut on a government-chartered flight on Wednesday.

The escalating fighting between Hezbollah and Israel has raised fears of a wider regional war involving Iran, which backs Hezbollah.

But US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he did not believe there was going to be “all-out” war.

Asked by reporters in Washington on Thursday how confident he was that such a war could be averted, Mr Biden said: “How confident are you it's not going to rain? Look, I don't believe there is going to be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it.

“But there is a lot to do yet, a lot to do yet.”

People check damaged buildings at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh (AP)

Mr Biden said the US was discussing with Israel its options for responding to Tehran's assault, which included Israel striking Iran's oil facilities.

"We're discussing that," he told reporters.

His comments contributed to a surge in global oil prices amid traders’ worry about potential supply disruptions.

Israel said on Friday that Hezbollah had launched about 230 rockets from Lebanon towards Israel on Thursday.

Hezbollah said it targeted what it called Israel's "Sakhnin base" for military industries in Haifa Bay on the Mediterranean coast of northern Israel with a salvo of rockets.

Late on Thursday, Hezbollah said it also targeted Israel's "Nesher base" in Haifa with a salvo of Fadi 2 rockets.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 14 people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli army said it carried out a strike in Tulkarem, a militant stronghold. It said the operation on Thursday was carried out in coordination with the Shin Bet internal security service.

The army provided no further details on the target.

Violence has flared across the Israeli-occupied territory since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last October. Tulkarem and other northern cities have seen some of the worst violence.