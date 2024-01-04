Huge, cannibal invasive frog concerns Georgia wildlife officials: 'This could be a problem'

Cuban tree frog. Native to Cuba, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands, this big frog can eat smaller frogs and edge out native species.

An invasive frog that can grow as big as a human hand and will eat anything that fits in its mouth is concerning Georgia wildlife officials.

The state's Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division started documenting the Cuban tree frogs in the area in 2023 as they could cause some ecological damage, biologist Daniel Sollenberger told the Augusta Chronicle, part of the USA TODAY Network.

He said the frogs are likely being transported there accidentally and breeding in retention ponds or standing water in ditches. They may be coming from Florida, where the population is also growing to invasive levels.

What are the cannibal tree frogs?

Native to Cuba, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands, the Cuban tree frog can measure more than six inches, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Their colors vary from gray to bronze to olive-green, and they have noticeably large toe pads.

USGS occurrence maps show the frogs have spread further than Georgia, nudging out native species in Florida and popping up as far north as Vermont.

“They start out small, but they can quickly grow as big as your hand,” said Sollenberger. “It's a really big tree frog. They can get three times the size of our next largest native tree frog, which is the barking tree frog.”

Sollenberger said that there is "some anecdotal evidence from Florida" that these frogs can reduce populations of native frogs.

"If we want to have some native wildlife left in our yards, this could be a problem," Sollenberger said.

What to do if you see a Cuban tree frog

Despite their range, Sollenberger said the Cuban tree frogs don't do well with the cold. He believes the frogs are finding warm spots in infrastructure like electrical boxes to stay warm. Plus, global warming has allowed them to survive further north.

Sollenberger is encouraging people to remove standing water from their properties and kill the frogs when they are spotted. Residents can contact the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division with possible sightings.

Contributing: Jim Waymer, Florida Today

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cannibal Cuban tree frogs invade Georgia: Why it 'could be a problem'