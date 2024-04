A huge crowd gathered to watch American band Interpol play in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, April 20, footage shows.

Footage filmed and posted to X by user @LeslieAstronaut shows the crowd, reported to be about 160,000 people, gathered at Zocalo, Mexico City’s largest public square.

According to local news reports, the concert was a free event organized by the Mexican government. Credit: @LeslieAstronaut via Storyful