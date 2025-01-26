Huge Crowds March Through Sydney Streets For 'Invasion Day' Protest

Huge crowds of protesters marched through the streets of Sydney, Australia, as part of nationwide “Invasion Day” protests on January 26.

Activist group Blak Caucus, who organized the rally, said on Instagram that “January 26 marks the beginning of colonisation on our lands, leading to the violent dispossession of our ancestors and the continued oppression of our people today”.

According to local news reports, small clashes between Invasion Day protesters and pro-Australia Day rally attendees were disrupted by police.

Footage from X user @ItsSilaN0tCilla shows protesters chanting “always was, always will be Aboriginal land” while marching through the Sydney suburb of Glebe. Credit: @ItsSilaN0tCilla via Storyful