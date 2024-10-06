Huge explosion hits Karachi airport in Pakistan

A vehicle on fire after an explosion outside Karachi airport in Pakistan (AP)

A massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan on Sunday injured at least eight people and destroyed several vehicles, officials said.

Police and the provincial government said a tanker exploded outside the airport, which is Pakistan's biggest but the provincial home minister, Zia Ul Hassan, told local TV station Geo it was an attack targeting foreigners.

A militant seperatist group, the Balochistan Liberation Army, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Home Ministry official, speaking anonymously, said it was an attack on Chinese nationals, one of whom was injured

Thousands of Chinese workers are in Pakistan, most of them involved in Beijing's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative that connects south and central Asia with the Chinese capital.

Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene.

Police surgeon Dr. Sumayya Tariq said one of the casualties was in critical condition and four of them were security guards.

Rahat Hussain, who works in the civil aviation department, said the blast was so big it shook the airport's buildings.