Huge Fire Breaks Out at Walmart in Mexico's Zapopan City

A large fire broke out in a Walmart in Zapopan, in Mexico’s Jalisco state, on Saturday, September 28, sending dense plumes of smoke over the city.

Firefighters in Zapopan said they were battling the blaze with the assistance of crews from the neighboring cities of Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque.

Medics at the scene said a firefighter and an employee were being treated for burns.

Police were also in attendance, according to Zapopan’s municipal president, Juan José Frangie, and Governor of Jalisco Enrique Alfaro.

Officials urged people to avoid the area while authorities responded. Credit: Bomberos Zapopan via Storyful