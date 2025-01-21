Huge flames engulf popular Turkey ski resort hotel as deadly fire kills 10

Huge flames engulfed a popular ski resort hotel in Turkey in a blaze that has killed at least 10 people and injured dozens more.

The fire broke out at around 3:30am local time on Tuesday (21 January) in the restaurant of the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reports say 234 guests staying at the hotel.

Footage shows the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire.

The 161-room hotel is on the side of a cliff, hampering efforts to combat the flames, local media reported.

Officials confirmed 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances have been sent to the site.