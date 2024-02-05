Taylor Swift becomes first artist to win Grammy for Album of the Year four times

Taylor Swift has become the first person in Grammy Awards history to win Album of the Year four times.

The American artist received the coveted prize from Celine Dion, who made a surprise appearance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where the ceremony was being held.

It followed a night where female artists were celebrated across the board, including in the biggest categories such as Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Billie Eilish praised Barbie director Greta Gerwig for creating the “best movie of the year” after she won Song of the Year for the third time at the Grammy Awards.

The 22-year-old singer picked up the coveted prize for her ballad “What Was I Made For?”, which featured in the blockbuster about the world-famous doll.

Best New Artist went to R&B artist Victoria Monét, who gave an emotional speech in which she spoke about first moving to Los Angeles to pursue a music career 15 years ago.

“I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example,” she said.

“This award was a 15-year pursuit, I moved to LA in 2009 and I like to liken myself to a plant who was been planted, you can look at the music industry as soil, dirty or a source of nutrients.

“My roots have been growing underneath for so long, I feel like today I am sprouting,” she said.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus went home with both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit single “Flowers”.

