Huge Hail Stones Smash Cars on Calgary Freeway

Vehicles on a freeway in Calgary, Alberta were smashed by hail stones when a severe thunderstorm hit on Monday, August 5.

This footage, filmed by Brigitte Lessard-Deyell, shows hail stones hitting her car and cracks forming on the windscreen.

“This is insane!”, Lessard-Deyell can be heard exclaiming. “My car is busted up, big time.”

Environment Canada warned

One.

Ok.

I got out of it a bit.

I'm under the, I'm in the underpass.

I don't know.

There's cars in every direction.

I don't know what's happening.

This is insane.

Wow.

The, uh, there's cars everywhere.

Yeah, my car is busted up big time.