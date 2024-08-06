Huge Hail Stones Smash Cars on Calgary Freeway
Vehicles on a freeway in Calgary, Alberta were smashed by hail stones when a severe thunderstorm hit on Monday, August 5.
This footage, filmed by Brigitte Lessard-Deyell, shows hail stones hitting her car and cracks forming on the windscreen.
“This is insane!”, Lessard-Deyell can be heard exclaiming. “My car is busted up, big time.”
Environment Canada warned
Video Transcript
One.
Ok.
I got out of it a bit.
I'm under the, I'm in the underpass.
I don't know.
There's cars in every direction.
I don't know what's happening.
This is insane.
Wow.
The, uh, there's cars everywhere.
Yeah, my car is busted up big time.