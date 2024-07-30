Huge jamboree becomes county's 'biggest village'

Guides and scouts from Kenya are among those enjoying this year's jamboree [Essex Scouts]

A new "village" has popped up in the Essex countryside - and it is home to more than 4,500 children and teenagers from across the world.

This week sees the Essex International Jamboree 2024 play host to thousands of guides and scouts from the UK and overseas.

It is being held at Boyton Cross in Roxwell, near Chelmsford, from 27 July to 3 August.

But, what is it all about?

This photo from the 2012 jamboree shows the size of the site [Essex Scouts]

A bit of history

The first Essex county jamboree was held in Priory Park in Southend-on-Sea in 1927 and was visited by the founder of the scouting movement, Robert Baden-Powell.

It has been a four-yearly event since then, although the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 jamboree.

In 1949 it was opened to international scouts for the first time.

In its time the Essex event has been held at the county show ground at Great Leighs, near Chelmsford, and at Kirby-le-Soken, near Walton-on-the-Naze.

The jamboree "village" even has a "wet and wild" area [Essex Scouts]

It's a big turnout

Yes, about 4,600 guides and scouts aged between 10 and 18 will be pitch tents for the week.

They will be accompanied by about 1,300 leaders, 1,400 camp staff and there will be 700 day visitors - so the site will be a temporary home to about 8,000.

This year's theme is "a celebration of girlguiding and scouting". The jamboree has been organised by Essex Scouts and guiding groups from across the county.

Participants have come from all over the UK and from about 40 other countries, including Australia, Ukraine, Japan, Nigeria, Kenya and Malta.

Making lifelong friends from different parts of the world is one of the goals of the event [Essex Scouts]

That's a big village

The jamboree covers about 150 acres (60 hectares) and has a perimeter of about 2.5 miles (4km).

Organisers have described it as a "fully operational tented village" which, because of its size, briefly becomes "one of the biggest villages in Essex for a week".

There are 87 marquees - including catering, health and safety, shops, a retreat for the older children and a staff bar.

There are 11 "sub-camps", with almost 600 participants in each one. This is effectively their home for the week, and where they sleep and eat.

Children have come from across the UK and further afield [Essex Scouts]

There are about 100 activities on offer across 24 different zones.

Children can try everything from abseiling to caving, archery, talent shows, survival skills, a wet and wild zone and zorbing, which is rolling down a hill in a huge, transparent ball.

Organisers have said it as "a unique opportunity to try something new, create lasting memories and make international friendships".

'Memories for life'

Teenagers Nebeel and Fred have travelled from Scarborough, in North Yorkshire.

They described it as "a fun place to meet people from lots of different countries that you wouldn't really be able to meet on the street or in our normal life - and in such a fun atmosphere".

Girls from Leigh-on-Sea's Essex rangers, who are aged 14-18, said: "The friendships you make - you keep the friendships and the memories for life."

They said they had enjoyed "dancing with a group of Australian guides - it is amazing to meet new friends from all over the world".

Karen Packer, from Girlguiding UK, and head of this year's event, said: "Essex Jamboree is a unique opportunity and adventure for young people, uniting participants from over 40 countries in a truly international event.

"Celebrating the spirit of scouting and guiding, [it] offers young people the chance to engage in new activities, develop new skills, and build lasting friendships."

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links