'Huge moment' as Bollywood music comes to Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Punam Krishan has said it is a "huge moment" as she and her professional dance partner brought Bollywood music to the ballroom.

The TV doctor and Gorka Márquez danced to Bole Chudiyan from 2001 hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Saturday night.

It is the first time in the show's 20-year history that a competing couple have performed to a traditional Bollywood song.

"I never saw Indian girls dancing on mainstream television, so to be doing now, an Indian dance, on a platform like Strictly, it's huge," the 41-year-old said.

"I am such a proud Scottish Indian girl," Krishan, whose parents moved from the Punjab to Glasgow in the 1970s, added.

"In this couple's choice, I really just want to bring my culture and my heritage to the forefront."

[BBC]

The judges were full of praise for the dance, with three of them awarding the pair eight, and one scoring them nine.

"I don't profess to be any authority, darling, on this genre," said Craig Revel Horwood. "But what I can see, it was absolutely incredible."

"That really moved me," added Motsi Mabuse. "I know so many people are watching you right now and feeling so proud to see this on Strictly Come Dancing."

'Making my children proud'

Ahead of the dance, Krishan told Strictly spin-off show, It Takes Two that she hoped her children would feel "really proud", seeing her performing the couple's choice routine to a Bollywood song.

"But [it's] also for South Asians or any child that just wants to see something a bit different or just to feel included," she added.

"Representation matters, so for me this is a huge moment."

Strictly has dabbled with Indian music before, including with two professional dances in a Bollywood style.

Singer Will Young also performed a salsa to Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire in 2016 - although that film was by Danny Boyle, and not Bollywood.

But never before has India's massive film industry been represented by one of the couples.

Released in 2001, Bole Chudiyan is remembered for being the signature sound of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Last week, it was voted the UK's favourite noughties Bollywood tune.

The family drama movie featured some of Bollywood's biggest names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

"It's basically the Love Actually of Bollywood," Krishan said of the film. "It's a proper comfort movie."

She added that her dance partner Márquez had been singing the song all week.

"You've really taken on Indian culture, you've embraced it all," she told him.

Nick Knowles has been dancing in the show with his partner Luba Mushtuk [PA Media]

Saturday night's movie week also saw JLS member JB Gill and dancer Amy Dowden perform the American smooth to Pure Imagination from Wonka, while comedian Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell jived to the Wayne's World Theme.

But Nick Knowles was missing from the show, after being forced to pull out due to an injury.

The DIY SOS presenter and his partner Luba Mushtuk were due to perform the Charleston to Rain on the Roof from the film Paddington 2.

A post on Strictly's Instagram page said that Knowles, 62, had sustained an injury during rehearsals and would not dance this weekend.

"As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again.

"Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery."

No further details about the injury have been disclosed.