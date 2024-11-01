Huge police response to fatal Halloween shooting in Orlando

STORY: :: A large police presence is seen in downtown Orlando after a shooting during Halloween celebrations

:: November 1, 2024

:: Orlando, Florida

Videos posted on social media showed dozens of emergency vehicles in downtown Orlando following reports of the shooting.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the buildings, roads and trees seen in the video which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was able to confirm the date from the original file metadata.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told a press conference in the early hours of Friday morning that a 17-year-old suspect was in custody.