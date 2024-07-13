Huge RAF plane lifted from fort by crane

Big Bev has been dismantled and lifted over Fort Paull's walls by crane [BBC]

Sections of a huge RAF transport aeroplane have been lifted from a fort by crane ahead of its journey to a museum.

The last surviving Blackburn Beverley is being dismantled at Fort Paull, near Hull, so it can be moved to Solway Aviation Museum in Carlisle.

"Big Bev" is so large it could not fit through the exit and needed to lifted over Fort Paull's walls.

Dougie Kerr, from Solway Aviation Museum, said: "It is a great day. The first piece is over the wall and next week it will be in Carlisle."

Mr Kerr, who has been overseeing the dismantling of the Blackburn Beverley, said: "Back in May, when we first started, it seemed like a long way away when the first part would come over the wall, but it's here - it's over the wall.

"We thought this was all going to happen next week."

Dougie Kerr said it was exciting to see the first section of BIg Bev clear the wall [BBC]

The aeroplane is being transported on the back of lorries to Carlisle, where it will be reassembled for an outdoor exhibition.

The wing sections are the final pieces yet to be shifted.

Once they are lifted over the wall, Big Bev will be transported in sections by Cockermouth logistics firm Lawsons Haulage.

Solway Aviation Museum confirmed it will arrive in Carlisle by the end of next week.

The museum bought Big Bev at an auction in 2020 and raised more than £70,000 in donations to cover its dismantling and transportation.

