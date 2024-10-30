Huge Smoke Plumes Waft from Newly Sparked Fire in Edmond
A grass fire burning in central Oklahoma on October 29 sent huge clouds of smoke skyward near Edmond.
Footage filmed by X user @LaurieMit shows the smoke plumes looming over I-35 in Edmond.
The Edmond Fire Department urged residents and commuters to avoid the area.
“Firefighters and emergency responders are on the scene, working diligently to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of our community,” the department said. “However, heavy smoke and potential road closures may result in traffic delays and hazardous driving conditions.” Credit: @LaurieMit via Storyful