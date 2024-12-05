Huge Star Wars collection for sale

One of the world's biggest 'Star Wars' memorabilia collections is going up for sale.

Luke Kaye - who legally changed his name to Luke Skywalker in honour of Mark Hamill's character - described his collection, which was once valued at over £1 million, as a lifetime's work but the 56-year-old superman is now set to say goodbye to his vast store of toys, costumes and other items.

He is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: “Every penny I’ve ever earned has been put into my collection.

“A lot of these items have been in museums up and down the country, and there are some really unusual and rare pieces in there. It needs to be framed up and put up on walls and cherished by others too. My collection is so important to me but it is so enormous now.

‘I could never just sell a few bits and bobs - I want to preserve the collection as a whole so people can enjoy it.’ He added: “I remember the first time I saw Star Wars.

‘’I was on holiday with mum and dad, and as soon as we saw the film I went straight to the toy shop to start buying toys. I cannot go anywhere - clothes shops, books shops, wherever - without hunting for something Star Wars-related.’’

The first 230 lots will be sold on Friday (06.12.14), with just one Jedi lightsaber alone set to fetch at least £7,000 and another sale of over 16,000 items will take place in January.

The lightsaber was made as a back-up prop by 'Saber Master' Norman Harrison and he later gave it to Luke after signing it: "To Luke Skywalker from Norman Harrison. Have fun."

This week's sale will also include personalised S7AR W numberplates with an estimate of £10,000, and 50 extremely collectable ‘Master Replicas’ series items including lightsabers, blasters, and helmets.

'Bargain Hunt' expert Tim Weeks is handling the sale at the Wessex Auction Rooms located in Wiltshire, and anticipates some "fierce bidding" from around the world.

He said: "It’s been no surprise that as soon as we published the catalogue online we have been receiving emails and calls from buyers and fans around the world.

“This might be the one chance that someone has to purchase some of these items in their lifetime, so I am expecting some fierce bidding. ’It is no doubt one of of the biggest collections in the world and hard to value as nothing really like it has ever gone to market before.

‘’It only takes a millionaire Star Wars collector, and there are many of them, to see something they want and go for it. The sheer size and quality of it is incredible. I have been doing this a long time and have never seen anything like it.

‘’It is the most unique and outstanding collection I have ever sold.’’

The full catalogue can be found at https://tinyurl.com/MrStarWarsAuction