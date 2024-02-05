Huge Tornado Tears Through Valdosta Neighborhood

A huge tornado ripped through parts of Valdosta, Georgia, injuring at least two people on February 4, according to local reports.

This footage, shot by Erick Winston, shows the funnel looming in the distance over homes along Johnson Lake Drive. Winston told Storyful he went outside after hearing a very unique “roaring” sound.

“At first I couldn’t tell if it was coming at us or away so that was the terrifying moment.”

The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-2 tornado had touched down in Valdosta, producing wind gusts of up to 120 mph. Credit: Erick Winston via Storyful