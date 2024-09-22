Huge waste incinerator on Jurassic Coast could threaten its World Heritage status

The Government gave the go-ahead for the £150 million project in Dorset this week - BNPS

A huge waste incinerator on the Jurassic Coast could threaten its World Heritage status, experts have warned.

The Government has approved a 264ft-tall chimney stack on the Isle of Portland, Dorset, despite the plans facing widespread opposition among the local council, MPs and campaigners.

The £150 million incinerator, which will run 24 hours a day burning commercial, household and skip waste, is in the middle of England’s only natural Unesco World Heritage Site.

Dorset Council initially rejected Powerfuel Portland’s proposals, only for the Government to intervene and overturn the decision after the developers launched an appeal.

The Under-Secretary of State for Building Safety and Homelessness claimed that the incinerator would not appear out of place or out of scale and would have “no injurious effect” on the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site.

However, experts have warned that the Government’s green light could contravene Unesco guidelines – with World Heritage Watch, an independent body that highlights threats to World Heritage Sites, saying they would need approval from the UN body.

According to the Unesco website, “armed conflict and war, earthquakes and other natural disasters, pollution, poaching, uncontrolled urbanization and unchecked tourist development” pose “major problems to World Heritage sites”.

The danger list includes properties in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“World Heritage Watch finds the decision of UK Government to grant planning permission for a waste incinerator in the immediate vicinity of a World Heritage Site deeply deplorable,” said Stephan Doempke, the body’s chairman.

The plan has been slammed as ‘deeply deplorable’ due to risks it poses to the surrounding landscape - BNPS

The Isle of Portland is not part of the World Heritage Site but sits in the middle of it, meaning the incinerator could impact the surrounding natural assets.

“It sends the wrong message by giving short-term economic gains preference over long-term benefits for the people and nature of the Dorset coast,” Mr Doempke said.

“The UK Government should also be aware that a project of such magnitude and potential impact on a World Heritage site must be submitted to Unesco’s World Heritage Committee for approval, and according to Section 172 of the operational guidelines for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, the UK Government should avoid any decision that would be difficult to reverse.

“We request the UK Government to fully meet this obligation they have under international law.”

The Isle of Portland is in the middle of the UK’s only natural Unesco World Heritage Site - BBC

Lloyd Hatton, the new Labour MP for South Dorset, said he would continue to oppose the development.

“I’m deeply disappointed and frustrated with this decision. It’s a poorly thought out proposal in a far from ideal place,” he said.

“I haven’t met a single person in my constituency who thinks it is a good idea. I firmly believe it is not the right idea I will do everything I can to oppose this.”

The 95-mile long stretch of coast in Dorset and Devon is the only place in the world where rocks from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods can be seen in one place, representing 185 million years of Earth’s history.

Sam Scriven, from the Jurassic Coast Trust, said: “The Jurassic Coast Trust are very disappointed by the decision to grant permission to build the energy reclamation facility on Portland.

“Although the development will lie outside of the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site itself, there will be an impact to the site’s overall setting.

“We will continue to advise Dorset Council and other stakeholders as needed on this matter, and carry on our work to promote and conserve the outstanding Earth heritage of the Dorset and East Devon coast as a whole.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “In line with the recommendation from the independent planning inspector, ministers have granted planning permission for an energy recovery facility at Portland Port. The full reasons for this are set out in the published decision letter.”