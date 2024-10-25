Hugh Grant jokes: 'I killed three people this afternoon'
Speaking at the film's world premiere in LA, "Heretic" star Hugh Grant says he can't let go of his menacing character in the new horror. (Oct. 25)
Speaking at the film's world premiere in LA, "Heretic" star Hugh Grant says he can't let go of his menacing character in the new horror. (Oct. 25)
Hollywood hero Liam Neeson announced some surprising news that will leave his movie fans devastated. Find out more about what the Taken actor has said...
The 27-year-old welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August
Viewers who watched Netflix's new thriller, Woman of the Hour, are all saying the same thing about star and director Anna Kendrick, who makes her directorial debut in the chilling film about real-life serial killer Rodney Alcala…
Trump rallygoers' grasp of right-wing issues is not so MAGA-nificent in a "Jimmy Kimmel" video.
Over a year after ending 'The Rachael Ray Show,' the celebrity cook has a new podcast and a partnership with A&E Networks
It was the photo that went mega-viral from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour show in Miami (no, not the new outfits she debuted on Friday). The snap we're referring to was of Jason Kelce with his family. They're all standing up, enjoying the show, but there's Jason, sitti
Lorne Michaels has opened up, again, about the decision to fire Shane Gillis from Saturday Night Live before he’d ever stepped on the Studio 8H stage. Gillis was fired in September 2019, ahead of Season 45 of the long-running NBC show. At the time, it appeared to be a decision by creator Michaels, but in …
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do
Richard said that the “household names” would suddenly start being nice to Olivia after they learned who her father was — which only angered him more.
Sydney Sweeney will play Hollywood icon Kim Novak in the film 'Scandalous', which tells the story of the love affair the actress had with Sammy Davis Jr. in 1957.
Queen Camilla recently revealed King Charles has a worrying working habit, and it could damage his health
“I fought really, really, really hard for every single room and every single person and just so it's entirely clear, I've done this all at cost," Rebecca Fox says
Kamala Harris has decidedly proven to be the more popular presidential candidate among talent in the entertainment industry this election, with recent campaign rally appearances including Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Julia Roberts and Spike Lee. But Donald Trump can now count a new Hollywood name among his supporters: Mel Gibson. In a new video published by …
Perry purchased the home in 2020 for $6m
Lively and Reynolds got all dressed up for a Broadway show.
Turns out, Kylie Jenner never cut off contact with her close friend Jordyn Woods—even during their 2019 estrangement, the star tells ELLE.
Six-time Emmy winner Lithgow says 'absolutely no attention was paid' to him and Ralph Fiennes when they went out with Tucci
AFI Fest, the longest-running film festival in Los Angeles, will cap off its 38th edition Sunday evening with the world premiere of Clint Eastwood’s “Juror #2” at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Stars Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette and Zoey Deutch will walk the red carpet, which marks the festival’s fourth world premiere of …
Prince William and Rose dated around 2000, before the royal met Kate Middleton at university the next year
Frankel also again called out those who critiqued her appearance at L'Oréal Paris' Le Défilé Walk Your Worth Paris fashion show in September