Hugh Grant Names The 1 Film Of His That His Wife Is 'Banned' From Watching

Hugh Grant and his wife wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein via Associated Press

Hugh Grant has admitted there’s one film from his oeuvre that he’s in no rush to revisit.

During a recent interview with Variety, the Bafta winner reflected on some of the romantic comedies that helped make him a global star – including one that still has a special place in his heart, despite its not-so-glowing reviews.

However, the British actor also made it clear that he’s not quite so nostalgic for all of his past work.

When the interviewer praised the 1995 movie Nine Months, Hugh apparently screamed “as if startled”, stating: “Let me stress, everyone involved with that film, with the exception of me, was brilliant and talented. It was just me that let it down.”

Nine Months told the story of a couple expecting their first child, and featured an all-star cast that also included Julianne Moore, Jeff Goldblum, Joan Cusack and Robin Williams.

Hugh added: “My wife wants to watch it, but I’ve forbidden her. I’ve put parental controls on the screen so that you can’t get it.”

Hugh Grant and Julianne Moore in Nine Months Moviestore/Shutterstock

Back in 2023, Hugh joked during an appearance on The Late, Late Show that he would “happily shred my IMDb page” because he “specialised in being bad for decades”.

Asked to specifically name one film he would make disappear if possible, the Heretic star answered with 1988’s The Lady And The Highwayman, describing it as “low-budget, bad wig, bad hat”.

While Hugh is known for being self-deprecating about his work, he also made it clear during his interview with Variety that if people heard him slating his experience on one of his most recent movies in particular, it was all intended in good humour.

“On the web, it’s become a fact that I hated making that film,” Hugh lamented. “And I didn’t hate it all; I loved making it. I’m absolutely thrilled with it.”

He continued: “That’s what the internet does. It scrubs humour, and it scrubs context to create little clickbait moments. It’s one of the reasons I loathe it with such violence, really.”

