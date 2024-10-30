Hugh Grant Reveals the Unique Names of His Daughters, 8 and 5, for the First Time

The actor, who hadn't publicly shared the names of his younger two kids, revealed why he chose their monikers for the first time

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant is sharing how he named his younger daughters for the first time.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Heretic actor, 64, appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show and discussed how he named his younger daughters, 8 and 5, who he shares with wife Anna Eberstein. Grant, who had previously not shared their names, explained that he was in a bit of a "panic" when trying to name his kids.

“I must ask you about your middle name, because this is a little detail. I don’t know how it slipped past me the last time. But, Mungo is one of your middle names, yes?” Jimmy Kimmel asked during the episode.

After Grant responded yes, Kimmel asked how it is possible he was named "Hugh Mungo."

“It’s actually Hugh John Mungo,” Grant clarifies. “I don’t know how it happened. I had very unkind parents.”

Kimmel then asks if Grant passed that middle name onto his kids, prompting the actor to share that he actually gave his 8-year-old daughter another unusual name.

“Worse. I have a daughter who I named…I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named her and we thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger," Grant says. "So her name is Lulu Danger Grant."

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Hugh Grant and Anna Ebersetin

Later in the episode, the British star discusses how although he isn't a fan of Halloween, his two young daughters are obsessed with the American tradition.

"My children love it. They love it. Actually, Lulu Danger Grant and her sister Blue Grant, named Blue because again I panicked about names with my wife so we asked [Lulu's] elder brother when she was on the way," he shares.

"We said, 'There's a new baby coming along, what should we call her?' And he said, 'Kevin,' because that was his favorite Minion," the dad of five says, referencing the movie Despicable Me. "And we did think about calling her Kevin but then we said, 'You better think of something else.' So he said Blue, because it was his favorite color."

In addition, Lulu and Blue, Grant is dad to son John Mungo, 12, whom he shares with Eberstein, and daughter Tabitha Xiao Xi, 13, and son Felix Chang Hong, 11, who he shares with Tinglan Hong.