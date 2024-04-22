Hugh Grant Teases 'Funny' New “Bridget Jones” Sequel: Renée Zellweger 'and I Always Seem to Click' (Exclusive)

Grant will star in the upcoming 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,' in theaters and on Peacock Feb. 14, 2025

Hugh Grant says the highly anticipated fourth film in the Bridget Jones series, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, will bring a lot of laughs but also a lot of heart.

"It is very moving as well as funny," Grant, 63, says of the film adapted from English author Helen Fielding's novel of the same name and starring Renée Zellweger.

"It's partly based on Helen Fielding's experiences of bringing up two children by herself after her husband died. And so Bridget is bringing up two kids and wondering whether she should ever go back to dating," says Grant. "It's a very good script."

The film is expected to release in theaters and on Peacock Feb. 14, 2025 and also stars Emma Thompson, who cowrote and appeared in 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby as well as new cast members Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall.

Grant has appeared in all three of the past Bridget Jones movies as Daniel, Bridget's on-again, off-again love interest, initially depicted as her boss. Over the years, Grant says he has stayed in touch with Zellweger.

"I've been running into Renée off and on for the last 10 years," says Grant. "We always seem to click."



But before diving back into the world of Bridget Jones, Grant has taken on a hilarious role in the upcoming comedy Unfrosted about the making of the Pop Tart. Grant plays Tony the Tiger in the film directed and starring Jerry Seinfeld.

"Everybody loves Hugh Grant, but he loved the part, the idea of this broken-down Shakespearean actor having to play Tony the Tiger to pay the bills," says Seinfeld. "I've been in love with him since Four Weddings [and a Funeral] and he was so much fun on the set. We would just tease each other and have so much fun."

Grant adds that he "quite enjoyed" being in the film that also stars Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan,Amy Schumer and Christian Slater.

"I am very good at finding reasons to hate my job and I actually enjoyed it. I enjoyed all those people," says Grant. "I thought it was a fun role. It was bloody hot in that costume, but otherwise I enjoyed it."

Unfrosted is on Netflix May 3.

