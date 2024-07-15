Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale get friendly at Wimbledon
Hugh Jackman has been spotted enjoying the tennis at Wimbledon in the royal box with British actor Kate Beckinsale. The newly single Aussie star and Pearl Harbor lead Beckinsale appeared friendly as they shared a hug on arrival at Centre Court at the All England Club. They then settled down to watch as Czech player Barbora Krejcikova beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini to take home the women's title. The high-profile duo have known each other for years, starring together in the 2004 film Van Helsing.