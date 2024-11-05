Hugh Jackman returns to UK stage - how to buy tickets

Hugh Jackman is set to return to the UK with a new live show in 2025.

While many fans know him best as X-Men’s Wolverine, the Australian actor is also well known for his musical performances and will be bringing his talents back to the stage next year.

The Tony Award winner and Oscar nominated actor will be performing a medley of musical numbers as he headlines BST Hyde Park 2025.



Accompanied by a live orchestra, the Deadpool and Wolverine star will perform a collection of songs from popular musicals including Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, The Boy From Oz, and The Music Man.

Hugh Jackman: From London with Love will take place on Sunday July 6 as part of the music festival.

The special London event will mark five years since Jackman’s last UK stage show.



How to get tickets

American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2025 tickets will be on general sale from 10am GMT on Wednesday 6 November. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and AXS.

However, presale tickets are already available to American Express Card members here.



Tickets for all dates of the music festival will be available, with Jackman headlining on Sunday July 6.



Jackman joins previously announced headliners Jeff Lynne’s ELO and Zach Bryan for BST Hyde Park 2025, with further line-up announcements to come.

2025 is set to be a big year for Jackman as he recently announced a series of New York performances with his new Hugh Jackman Live: From New York with Love show.

The show, which runs on select weekends from January 24 to August 16, will see the actor take to the stage at New York’s famous Radio City Music Hall.

Hugh Jackman: From London with Love at BST Hyde Park will take place on July 6, 2025.

