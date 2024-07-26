Hugh Jackman shocks gym manager with visit

A local gym manger has said he was "shocked" when Hollywood megastar Hugh Jackman used it to workout in.

Jules Greenway is the manager of Focus Gym in Henley-on-Thames - where Jackman spent the last month keeping fit.

The Wolverine star was "very, very lovely" and "happy to stop for a chat" with the gym's staff and patrons, Mr Greenway said.

Jackman had been in the UK filming his newest film Three Bags Full - which he will star in alongside Emma Thompson.

Mr Greenway told BBC Radio Berkshire that members of the films production team had been in contact with the gym before Jackman's arrival, but said that it was "still a surprise when he turned up".

"The members had to take double looks and kept on coming into the gym a lot more to collect water and things like that and just having a look."

"They [gym members] would come down and they'd pass him maybe in the corridor then come over and speak to me and just say 'that guy really looks like Hugh Jackman'," he said.

Mr Greenway said he had "grown up" watching the Wolverine films, adding that his family also "loved" The Greatest Showman.

He added that the Les Misérables actor was not the first Hollywood A-lister to visit the gym, with Orlando Bloom using it to prepare for an upcoming film in September last year.

Deadpool and Wolverine, which Jackman stars in alongside Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, opened in cinemas worldwide on Thursday to mixed reviews.

Three Bags Full is expected to be released in early 2026, according to Variety.

