What Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster's Body Language Reveals About Their Relationship, According To An Expert

For months, rumors have been swirling that Music Man co-stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are dating following their divorces to Deborra-Lee Furness and Ted Griffin, respectively. Now, Us Weekly reports that the couple’s relationship began when they were both married. (Neither Hugh nor Sutton have commented on the report.)

“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” a source close to Sutton told Us Weekly. “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

The source added that the couple are together and “really happy now.”

Hugh and Sutton have gushed about each other as friends, but their public appearances suggest their relationship might go deeper, according to body language expert Patti Wood. Here’s what she thinks their photo opps say about their relationship.

Meet the expert: Patti Wood is the author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

They find joy in each other.

This photo, which was taken at the Tony Awards in June 2022, shows the two sharing a moment of happiness despite all the cameras on them, Wood says. “The reason you know it’s mutual is because of the way their bodies are angled and where their focus is—on each other,” she says.

Sutton has her heart angled toward Hugh, where her hand seems to want to rest, Wood says. “She’s being very careful, but the curve of the knuckle and where it’s spread out shows that she wants his heart,” Wood says.

Here, Hugh is showing a real smile, she adds. “It goes all the way to his eyes and he has a slight crinkle in his nose,” she says. He's also showing space between his upper and lower teeth, which is less common in men, she says. “You only see this when a man is truly joyful,” she says.

Bruce Glikas - Getty Images

They seem like a 'longtime couple.'

In this photo, which was taken on opening night of their Broadway show The Music Man in 2022, it seems like the co-stars have known each other for quite some time, Wood says.

“Their bodies are merged and melded together,” she says. They’re also “matching and mirroring” each other, she notes.

Hugh’s hand is pressed into Sutton’s dress, just above her butt, Wood notes. “That’s a sexual area,” she says. “That would indicate, with the pelvises being aligned, that they have a sexual relationship.”

Meanwhile, Sutton’s grin is “shyer, but it’s a smile that says, ‘I have a secret,’” Wood says.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images





They have mutual admiration for each other.

In this photo, also taken at the 2022 Tony Awards, Hugh is showing a big smile while he looks on at his co-star. “She is more demure, but she’s still showing a lot of teeth,” Wood says. “She looks like she really wants to rest her head on his shoulder.”

Wood points out that these two are “showing mutual touch,” adding, “she’s not just receiving, but she’s giving.” This, Wood says, is a “subtle indication that Sutton is not just basking in his admiration.”

