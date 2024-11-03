Hugh Jackman Weighs in on Martha Stewart's Comments About Ryan Reynolds: 'Finally Someone Says It'

The two actors have been involved in a playful feud for years

Gotham/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Taylor Hill/WireImage Hugh Jackman; Martha Stewart; Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman is siding with Martha Stewart.

The actor, 56, weighed in on the playful beef between his longtime friend Ryan Reynolds and the lifestyle guru, 83, after she appeared as a special guest on Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show and said that Reynolds, 48, is "not so funny in real life."

Reynolds later responded with a comment on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

Shortly after, Jackman, who recently costarred with Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine, offered his thoughts on the situation, responding to Reynolds' comment and agreeing with Stewart, writing, "Finally someone says it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor Hill/WireImage Hugh Jackman at the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 22, 2024

Related: Joan Vassos Claps Back at Martha Stewart for Saying the Men of The Golden Bachelorette 'Aren’t Hot Enough'

Reynolds and Jackman have engaged in a playful feud for many years.

Jackman told The Daily Beast in a 2020 interview that he believes Scarlett Johansson started the banter, given that she was married to Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. (The star is now married to Blake Lively.)

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

"I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, 'Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,' and we started ribbing each other that way," Jackman said.

"And then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted," he added.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Ryan Reynolds (L) and Hugh Jackman at the world premiere of It Ends With Us on August 6, 2024

Related: A History of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Playful Feud — As the Wolverine Actor Turns 56 Today!

Recently, Reynolds and Jackman shared heartfelt — and funny — posts for each other on their respective October birthdays.

The Free Guy star first celebrated Jackman by sharing a carousel of images of the two on Instagram with the sweet message: “I hope we get to do this til we’re 90. Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman. A lot of years. A lot of adventures.”

On Reynolds' birthday a few days later, Jackman shared a series of photos of him and the star on Instagram with the caption, "On this day we celebrate Tammy … for delivering Ryan. 🎂 🎉," a reference to Reynolds' mother.