LA fires live updates: ‘Extreme fire growth’ warnings in place as firefighters battle new blazes

Officials have warned of potential “extreme fire growth” fanned by the Santa Ana winds, as firefighters battle to contain the wildfires raging across southern California.

Red flag warnings are in effect across Los Angeles and Venture counties, with the National Weather Service putting out a critical fire weather warning to remain in place through Friday. Incoming rains are expected over the weekend, with officials warning of potential flooding, mudslides and debris run-off in scorched areas.

The Hughes fire, which exploded near Castaic Lake on Wednesday, has spread across 10,396 acres and is at 36 percent containment. The Laguna Fire, which started in Ventura county on Thursday, is now 70 percent contained after engulfing 93.5 acres.

The Sepulveda fire, which erupted by the 405 in Bel-Air on Wednesday night, spread to 45 acres and 60 percent contained, as firefighters continue to make strides on the devastating Palisades and Eaton blazes that have been burning in LA since January 7.

Donald Trump is expected to visit California on Friday to survey fire damage, as part of his first presidential trip since taking office – just two days after threatening to not provide fire-ravaged state further federal assistance.

Key Points

Hughes fire engulfs 10,400 and is 36% contained

Border 2 fire explodes near the U.S.-Mexico border

Donald Trump expected to visit Southern California on Friday

Forward progress stopped on the Laguna fire

Hughes fire grows to nearly 10,400 acres; 36% contained

10:07 , James Liddell

#HughesFire

Evening Update January 23, 2025:

Acres: 10,396 acres

Contained: 36%

Personal: 1,745



Incident Info Line 8AM-10PM:

-Public Line: (626) 662-0120

-Media Line: (323) 881-2450



🔗For more information, please visit Hughes Fire Inciweb page:https://t.co/Q8HpyVFfxM



⚠️Road… pic.twitter.com/tPxVcCL1BD — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) January 24, 2025

Firefighters battle new Border 2 Fire near U.S.-Mexico border

10:01 , James Liddell

The Border 2 Fire exploded near the U.S.-Mexico border in the wilderness of San Diego County on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze is burning through the remote Otay Mountain Wilderness, making it harder to access on the ground, Cal Fire officials said. Air tankers and helicopters have been deployed in an attempt to extinguish the blaze before it reaches any populous areas.

As of late Thursday evening, it had churned through more than 500 acres and was 0 percent contained.

#Border2Fire [update] The fire is now 566 acres and is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/D344kJgRI9 — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 24, 2025

Chris Pratt gives makes rare comment about ex-wife Anna Faris after her home was destroyed in LA fires

09:40 , James Liddell

Chris Pratt referenced his ex-wife Anna Faris when talking about the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The 45-year-old actor who is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger rarely references Scary Movie star Faris, with whom he shares 12-year-old son Jack, in public.

In a video shared on his Instagram on Wednesday (January 22), Pratt updated fans, telling them he was returning home after evacuating due to the fires.

“Miraculously it’s still standing,” Pratt said about his house. “By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof. I’m going to go check out the town. I haven’t been back since the Palisades fires.”

Amber Raiken has the story.

Chris Pratt makes rare comment about ex-wife Anna Faris after she lost her home

Watch: Moment California skies turn apocalyptic orange as Hughes fire rages in LA

09:10 , James Liddell

Warnings of flooding and mudslides in burn areas as weather patterns expected to change

08:41 , James Liddell

#LARain is in the weekend forecast. Due to an increased chance of mud & debris flow in recent burn areas, residents are urged to prepare for potential flooding, mudslides & debris run-off.



Sign up for alerts: https://t.co/14nXko6ZE8



Preparedness tips: https://t.co/yFV28wY8gO pic.twitter.com/bQt988cs4c — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 24, 2025

Cal Fire Battalion Chief David Acuña warns of possible red flag event next week

08:01 , Graeme Massie

A firefighter truck backs up amid flames from the Hughes Fire in Castaic, California, on Wednesday. The fire has not spread on Thursday (AFP via Getty Images)

Cal Fire Battalion Chief David Acuña told CNN on Thursday that the state is “not out of the woods yet by any means.”

“We will continue to have a red flag warning through Friday. So, we’re not out of the woods by any means yet, and there’s a potential for another one next week,” he expalined. “So, we just need everyone to be braced and ready to evacuate if needed […] The problem with red flag warnings is that we have this wind that comes out of the desert. Now, normally, in a season where we’ve had plenty of rain, not a big deal. It’s like, oh, OK, well, there’s some wind, but we’ve had sufficient rain.”

“Right now, the fuel moistures, the grass and brush, how dry they are, is as dry as if it were July or August. So even though the temperature is cold, the humidity is very, very low. The fuel moisture is very low. And now, any fire is going to move very quickly,” said Acuña.

What do fire officials mean when they refer to ‘forward progress’?

06:08 , Graeme Massie

Firefighters work to create a containment fire line to control the Hughes Fire in Castaic, California, on Wednesday. Firefighters have stopped the fire’s forward progress (AFP via Getty Images)

“Control of a fire has to do with our prediction that a fire is going to move out of an existing footprint,” Andrew Dowd, who is a Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer, told KCLU.

“In a wildfire situation, we use the term forward progress, and what that means is, if you can imagine the acreage of a fire, that is its footprint. When we say forward progress is stopped, that fire is not going to go forward any further,” he explained. “That is a terminology when we have taken a significant amount of heat out of the front of the fire, and we don’t expect it to spread significantly beyond its existing footprint.”

California banks and credit unions offer mortgage relief to wildfire victims

05:00 , Graeme Massie

California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, surveys damage from the Palisades Fire earlier this month in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Newsom announced Thursday that banks and credit unions would offer mortgage relief to victims of the destructive blaze (AP)

Residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the Los Angeles firestorms are being offered mortgage relief by nearly 270 state-chartered banks, credit unions and other financial companies, Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

“Today’s announcement by federal and California-based lenders helps provide survivors with the time and relief to address their immediate needs, rather than worrying about paying mortgage bills,” he said in a release.

Forecasters warn about incoming storm system for Southern California

04:09 , Graeme Massie

Critical fire weather conditions continue across southern California through late Friday, but

a storm system will bring increasing coverage of rain and mountain snow for much of

central and southern California Saturday through Monday. Here is an update from @NWS pic.twitter.com/Mufu3AFecF — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) January 23, 2025

California sky turns apocalyptic orange as new Hughes Fire threatens Los Angeles

03:05 , Graeme Massie

California sky turns apocalyptic orange as new Hughes Fire threatens Los Angeles

Photos show response to Thursday’s Laguna fire

02:01 , Graeme Massie

Firefighters put out Laguna fire hot spots on Thursday in Camarillo, California. The fire has spread over 50 acres (AP)

Smoke plumes from the Laguna fire rise from a hill on Thursday in Camarillo, California. The blaze is not yet contained (AP)

A helicopter drops water on flames from the Laguna fire on Thursday in Camarillo, California. The fire forced evacuations in the surrounding area (AP)

Donald Trump expected to visit Southern California on Friday

01:40 , Josh Marcus

President Trump is expected to survey damage from recent natural disasters in North Carolina and Southern California on Friday, in his first presidential trip since taking office.

The Republican has been sharply critical of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and his allies in Congress have suggested conditioning future fire aid to the hard-hit state.

Newsom has said he welcomes any support from Trump, and has called for Republicans to abandon potential roadblocks to disaster aid, which is typically nonpartisan.

Here’s more on the tension between California and the president.

Trump’s firestorm of misinformation over California fires is burning bright

Forecasters warn of ‘big changes’ in weekend weather

01:01 , Josh Marcus

Big changes coming this Sat-Mon with rain and mountains snow. Here are the snow highlights. Plan for slow mountain travel with road delays and isolated closures. Focused Saturday Night - Sunday night. #cawx pic.twitter.com/DRXpJVz5Wi — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 23, 2025

California to spend $2.5bn

00:14 , Graeme Massie

California will spend $2.5 billion to help the Los Angeles area recover from the deadly wildfires under a relief package approved Thursday by state lawmakers.

Both Democrats and Republicans supported the bills, and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to sign the package later in the day, according to the Associated Press.

The proposals include $2.5 billion for the state’s emergency disaster response efforts such as evacuations, sheltering survivors and removing household hazardous waste. Lawmakers also approved $4 million for local governments to streamline approvals for rebuilding homes, and $1 million to support school districts and help them rebuild facilities.

Apparatus sits on Sepulveda Blvd. as fire burns along Interstate 405, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles (AP)

Wildfires prompt LA County beach warnings

Thursday 23 January 2025 23:35 , Graeme Massie

The public has been warned to avoid going into the ocean off the coast of Los Angeles County because of the wildfires.

The county’s Department of Public Health warned on Thursday that debris and runoff from the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other blazes would contain ash which “may contain substances including arsenic, other metals, and asbestos, which can be harmful to human health.”

More than 150,000 California customers are now without power

Thursday 23 January 2025 22:56 , Julia Musto

More than 150,000 customers in California are now without power, according to tracking site PowerOutage.US.

More than 40,000 of tracked outages were in Riverside.

New brush fire erupts in Seal Beach, shutting down northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway

Thursday 23 January 2025 22:32 , Julia Musto

This brushfire continues to burn here at the 405/605 interchange in Seal Beach. NB 405 to NB 605 remains shut down. At times the NB 405 mainlines are stopped as well. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/SxXyvbhhYG — Brian Douglas (@BrianDouglasKNX) January 23, 2025

Looks like a brushfire is now burning next to the NB 605 just off the 405 in Seal Beach. The NB 405 to NB 605 trans Rd will be impacted. More @knxnews pic.twitter.com/MxmmbqXpmv — Brian Douglas (@BrianDouglasKNX) January 23, 2025

This brushfire burning in Seal Beach now has the NB 405 to NB 605 trans Rd shut down. SB 605 is affected but open. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/b2PFtW0wAo — Brian Douglas (@BrianDouglasKNX) January 23, 2025

A brush fire in Seal Beach started Thursday afternoon by the 405 Freeway.

All northbound lanes are shut down, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Small Business Administration approves more than $52 million in disaster loans for California wildfires

Thursday 23 January 2025 22:26 , Julia Musto

NEW: @SBAgov has approved over $52 million in disaster loans.



More than $50 million of that is for homeowners and renters.



Apply for relief: https://t.co/aHshm54qe8.



The deadline to apply is March 10. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 23, 2025

The Sepulveda fire is now 60 percent contained

Thursday 23 January 2025 22:24 , Julia Musto

The Sepulveda fire is now 60 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Hughes fire is now 24 percent contained

Thursday 23 January 2025 22:05 , Julia Musto

#HughesFire

The Hughes Fire is currently 10,278 acres with 24% containment.



🔗For more information, please visit Hughes Fire Inciweb page: https://t.co/Q8HpyVFfxM



📸 USDA Forest Service snapshot from the field during initial attack@LASDHQ pic.twitter.com/iJ8s9mZSF8 — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) January 23, 2025

Repopulation in Malibu has started

Thursday 23 January 2025 21:38 , Julia Musto

#PalisadesFire Repopulation in Malibu has started. Be sure to go to the staging area for instructions on how to safety enter the affected areas. pic.twitter.com/ATQopxArm3 — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 23, 2025

More than 60 aircraft have delivered over 3 million gallons of water to fight wildfires this month

Thursday 23 January 2025 21:25 , Julia Musto

Recent wildfires in Los Angeles County, including the wind-driven #HughesFire, have received a massive aerial fire suppression response.



Over 60 aircraft, strategically assigned or pre-positioned across Southern California, have been working tirelessly to protect lives,… pic.twitter.com/hpkpq3lvck — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 23, 2025

Forward progress on Laguna fire is stopped

Thursday 23 January 2025 20:54 , Julia Musto

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the Laguna fire, officials said.

Andrew Dowd, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department, credited “aggressive firefighting” for halting the blaze.

“Having all these resources available and ready to respond within minutes of this fire breaking out made a huge difference in our ability to bring this under control,” he told ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Here’s where firefighters are working to control fires

Thursday 23 January 2025 20:52 , Julia Musto

Windblown dust and ash advisory issued in County of Los Angeles

Thursday 23 January 2025 20:36 , Julia Musto

A windblown dust and ash advisory has been issued for Los Angeles County through 6 p.m. PST.

“According to the South Coast AQMD, gusty winds may disperse ash from recent fire burn scars and generate dust, potentially impacting air quality throughout Los Angeles County,” according to county’s public health department.

Firefighters stop forward progress of Hughes fire

Thursday 23 January 2025 20:00 , Julia Musto

Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the Hughes fire, according to NBC Los Angeles.

California Legislature passes $2.5 billion package to help the Los Angeles area

Thursday 23 January 2025 19:37 , Julia Musto

Flames race up the hill as the plume of smoke from the Hughes fire fills the sky in Castaic, California, on Wednesday. The fire is still just 14 percent contained (AFP via Getty Images)

The California Legislature has passed a $2.5 billion fire relief package to help the Los Angeles area recover from this month’s deadly wildfires.

“We need to be able to move with urgency, put aside our differences and be laser-focused on delivering the financial resources, delivering the boots on the ground that are needed and the policy relief that is needed to get neighborhoods cleaned up and communities rebuilt,” said Mike McGuire, a Democrat and president pro tempore of the state Senate.

With reporting from The Associated Press

The Laguna fire has now spread over 50 acres

Thursday 23 January 2025 19:16 , Julia Musto

The Laguna fire has now spread over 50 acres, according to Cal Fire.

It remains 0 percent contained.

Satellites capture glow from Eaton and Palisades fires

Thursday 23 January 2025 19:13 , Julia Musto

In a VIIRS Day-Night Band image sequence captured by the #NOAA20 satellite from Jan. 7 to 13, 2025, the glow from the Eaton and Palisades wildfires is clearly visible around Los Angeles, California.



Credit: @NOAA/@CIRA_CSU pic.twitter.com/cdXuGgi6jH — Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) (@JPSSProgram) January 22, 2025

Timelapse shows Laguna fire burning near Cal State Channel Islands

Thursday 23 January 2025 19:09 , Julia Musto

This is the #LagunaFire burning near Cal State Channel Islands. The fire is now around 15 acres. Progress is being made. The college is under an evacuation order. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/zxFBGwYE7p — Brian Douglas (@BrianDouglasKNX) January 23, 2025

Wind gusts are up to 45mph at the site of the Laguna fire

Thursday 23 January 2025 18:50 , Julia Musto

Forecast for the #LagunaFire in Camarillo (Ventura County) - near to CSU Channel Islands.https://t.co/ZDgUPCDqmp



Please follow any evacuation orders. This is a dangerous situation.



Current conditions:

Wind: NE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35-45 mph.

Humidity: 5-6%

Temperature: 67-70 pic.twitter.com/H5as4fWPvV — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 23, 2025

Smoke from Laguna fire pours across roads

Thursday 23 January 2025 18:39 , Julia Musto

Ventura County strawberry workers seen harvesting amid thick yellow smoke from the Hughes fire

Thursday 23 January 2025 18:38 , Julia Musto

Ventura County strawberry workers are harvesting in heavy smoke from the Hughes Fire. We remind workers their employers have to provide them with respirator masks if the AQI exceeds 150. Stay safe! #WeFeedYou pic.twitter.com/sOKXRiQGj6 — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) January 23, 2025

Traffic is diverted from the area of the Laguna fire

Thursday 23 January 2025 18:35 , Julia Musto

🚨🔥Fire on Potrero Rd🔥🚨 Avoid the area of Potrero Rd and Lewis Rd due to fire. Traffic is being diverted from the area, seek alternate routes. — CHP Ventura (@CHP_Ventura) January 23, 2025

Firehawk helicopters drop water over the Laguna fire

Thursday 23 January 2025 18:30 , Julia Musto

#lagunafire #VCFD and our partner agencies Ventura City Fire, Oxnard Fire, and Federal Fire Ventura County continue an aggressive attack on the fire burning off Laguna Road in the Oxnard plains. The fire is currently estimated at 15 acres. VCSO has issued evacuation orders for… pic.twitter.com/VU7etp2658 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 23, 2025

100 firefighters tackle Laguna fire

Thursday 23 January 2025 18:22 , Julia Musto

The 15-acre Laguna fire is seen in this screenshot. The cause of the fire is unknown (Cal Fire)

The Laguna fire was reported around 8:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 near Camarillo in Ventura County

The cause of the fire is unknown, but crews have been able to attack it from the air.

About 100 firefighters were on the scene by 9:15 a.m., according to KTLA.

Mapped: Laguna fire burns near college, elementary school

Thursday 23 January 2025 18:12 , Julia Musto

A map shows where the Laguna fire is burning in Ventura County, California. The brush fire is now 15 acres (Cal Fire)

Palisades fire now 72 percent contained

Thursday 23 January 2025 18:03 , Julia Musto

Launga fire expands to 15 acres

Thursday 23 January 2025 17:52 , Julia Musto

Ventura County’s Launga fire has burned across 15 acres, according to data from Cal Fire.

The fire burned down to Potrero Road with potential to reach structures on campus, according the VC Star.

Officials lift evacuation orders in Hughes fire

Thursday 23 January 2025 17:26 , Julia Musto

As firefighters made progress against the Hughes fire, officials lifted mandatory evacuation orders for about half of the 30,000 residents who had been told to flee.

But, nearly 39,000 residents remain under evacuation warnings, according to The New York Times.

Winds will continue to increase and expand, forecasters warn

Thursday 23 January 2025 17:21 , Julia Musto

This is a DANGEROUS fire day TODAY. Winds will continue to increase and expand this morning. Humidity is already extremely dry. This map shows the current fire weather conditions. Much of LA & Ventura Counties are at critical Red Flag levels. Any new fire can grow rapidly. #cawx pic.twitter.com/gefdAuERE9 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 23, 2025

Cal State Channel Islands campus ordered to evacuate amid Laguna fire

Thursday 23 January 2025 17:19 , Julia Musto

Ventura County firefighters respond to 2-acre brush fire ‘with a rapid rate of spread'

Thursday 23 January 2025 17:17 , Julia Musto

#lagunafire; #VCFD is on scene of an approximately 2 acre brush fire off of Laguna Road in the Oxnard plains. Arriving units report fire is in medium brush with a rapid rate of spread. Firefighters are aggressively attacking the fire from the air and ground with additional… pic.twitter.com/qYz2nLj8ql — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 23, 2025

Hughes fire has been ‘super stressful,’ California nurse says

Thursday 23 January 2025 16:50 , Julia Musto

“Other people are hosing down their houses, too. I hope there’s a house here to return to,” Kayla Amara, a nurse who lives in Valencia, told The Associated Press.

“It’s been stressful with those other fires, but now that this one is close to home it’s just super stressful,” she noted.

Veteran Los Angeles prosecutor recalls moment hundreds of Santa Clarita students were evacuated: ‘Everybody is kind of on edge'

Thursday 23 January 2025 16:40 , Julia Musto

“You had some parents crying. You had younger kids ... they were crying. You could see the smoke from the school. Everybody is kind of on edge,” Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami told The Los Angeles Times.

Hatami, whose children are 8 and 10, had raced out of the Michael Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse to West Creek Academy.

“It’s a lot. I love California. I love Los Angeles, but this is definitely stressful,” he said. “It’s hard to go to work when you’re worried your house could burn down and your kids are at school, and your wife is out there, and you don’t know what’s going to happen with her.”

The Red Cross opens a shelter for people impacted by the Hughes fire

Thursday 23 January 2025 16:35 , Julia Musto

Volunteers are on the ground supporting folks impacted by the #HughesFire at our emergency shelter located at College of the Canyons (26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355) providing safety, comfort, food and water. pic.twitter.com/hDUBoamCj1 — Red Cross Los Angeles (@RedCrossLA) January 23, 2025

Nearly 62,000 California customers are left without power

Thursday 23 January 2025 16:30 , Julia Musto

Nearly 62,000 California customers were left without power early Thursday morning, as dangerous fire weather continued.

The majority were in San Diego County, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.