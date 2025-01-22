Hughes fire in Los Angeles prompts mandatory evacuations after it quickly erupts from 500 to over 5,000 acres

Hughes fire in Los Angeles prompts mandatory evacuations after it quickly erupts from 500 to over 5,000 acres

Firefighters in Southern California rushed to respond to a rapidly-burning blaze early Wednesday afternoon.

The Hughes Fire grew rapidly near Castaic Lake, ballooning to more than 5,050 acres since it started at 10:53 a.m. PST. Crews on the ground and in the sky attacked the flames.

“That one’s gonna go nuclear. It’s big,” wildfire expert Jacob Weigler told The New York Post. Weigler said he had been in contact with colleagues near the scene and that an initial equipment request from fire services indicated a potentially massive disaster.

Vehicles drive on a highway and a cloud of smoke rises in the background as firefighters battle the Hughes Fire north of Santa Clarita, California, on Wednesday. The blaze quickly grew to more than 5,000 acres amid critical fire weather (REUTERS)

Roughly 19,000 people were being evacuated south and west of the fire, officials told KTLA, with thousands more under evacuation warnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home to more than 18,000, Castaic is located near Castaic Lake, a 12,658-acre reservoir that supplies water to the Los Angeles area. The nearby city of Santa Clarita has more than 224,000 residents. It is known for its Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park.

Several schools were forced to close.

A map shows the Hughes Fire and affected communities near Santa Clarita, California. The wildfire has rapidly grown amid windy and dry conditions (Cal Fire)

“As many of you may know, a vegetation fire is currently burning on the east side of Castaic Lake,” an alert sent by the William S. Hart Union High School District to Castaic High families read, according to The Signal. “We have been reassured by our law enforcement and fire partners that the school is currently not in any danger. Out of an abundance of caution, and as a result of poor air conditions, we will be ceasing all school activities for the day immediately. Students will be dismissed to leave at 11:40 a.m.”

I-5 was affected by heavy smoke, and offramps along the artery were shut down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The urgency is definitely there. You think you’re ready, but you’re never ready. You’re never really ready to go,” resident David Monroe told ABC 7. “...It hits you fast.”

Governor Gavin Newsom said that state resources had been deployed to assist in the federal response.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide the federal government with whatever it needs to extinguish this fire,” he wrote in a post on social media.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but forecasters had warned of more critical fire weather affecting the region through Thursday. It remains 0 percent contained.

The Hughes Fire was not the first fire start of the day. The 7-acre Bernardo Fire in San Diego County also forced evacuations. It is now 25 percent contained, according to CBS 8.

Plumes of smoke rise as the Hughes Fire burns in Castaic, California, on Wednesday. The fire is not yet contained (AP)

The new fires come as progress continues to be made to contain the deadly and devastating Palisades and Eaton Fires. The Eaton Fire is now 91 percent contained, and the Palisades is nearly 70 percent contained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The early-January fires resulted in the deaths of at least 28 people, with entired neighborhoods burned to the ground. Recovery and relief efforts in affected areas are still underway.

After months without precipitation, local officials warned weekend rain could cause debris flows in burn scar areas, with hazardous consequences to human health.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

With reporting from The Associated Press