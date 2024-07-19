Hulk Hogan: ‘Let Trumpamania run wild!’

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan used his primetime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention to praise Trump as a “gladiator” and “his hero.”

The 1980s wrestling icon known for dramatically ripping off his shirt as he entered the ring told the crowd that the “vibe was so intense” when he entered the convention hall that he felt like he was back in one.

Then, true to form, he tore off his shirt to reveal a Trump-Vance tank top.

“Let Trumpamania run wild!” Hogan shouted.

Video Transcript

You know, I, when I look out and I see all the real Americans, I think about how Donald Trump, his family was compromised when I look out there and I see Donald Trump, I think about how his business was compromised.

But what happened last week when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next president of the United States.

Enough was enough.

And I said, let Trump a mania run wild brother.

Let to a mania rule again, let to a mania, make America great again.