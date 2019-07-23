Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and other WWE legends return for epic Raw reunion

It was a legendary Monday Night Raw with some of the biggest names in WWE history converging in Tampa, Florida for a special Raw Reunion. Current legend, and future Hall-of-Famer, John Cena, kicked off the evening with his first appearance since Wrestlemania 35 back in April. And despite Cena’s limited wrestling action over the past year, the 16-time champ let the fans know he hasn’t forgotten where it all began. “I know I’m not around as much as I used to be but this is my heart and you guys are my family and I promise you that I’m just as excited to be standing in this ring right now as I was on day one.”

There was no hiding Hulk Hogan’s excitement when WWE treated viewers to a vintage backstage hit with “The Hulkster” and his former “Mouth of the South” manager, Jimmy Hart. “Jimmy, this is my hometown, Tampa, Florida, brother. I just feel like I could beat somebody up tonight, man. I’m so pumped up, brother. You have Stone Cold, Flair, Kurt Angle, take your pick. Take your pick, brother.”

The wrestler nostalgia continued with appearances by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sgt Slaughter, Mick Foley, Booker T, Ron Simmons, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and many others throughout the star-studded evening. The Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, even managed to buy the 24-7 title but lost it soon after. The crowd really started to Woo! when The Nature Boy Ric Flair returned to RAW for the first time since he had a medical scare this may.

Unfortunately, not everyone enjoyed the reunion, wrestling heel Sammy Zayn had some tough words for his elders, but the high-flying Rey Mysterio had the perfect response for the young whippersnapper. To close out the show, Stone Cold Steve Austin brought all the legends back to the ring for one last celebratory toast with his very own, Broken Skull beer and his signature send-off: “Everybody thank you very much, and that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said So”