Hulk Hogan says goodbye to 'Mean' Gene Okerlund on 'Raw'

On Monday Night Raw, Hulk Hogan paid tribute to WWE announcer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who died Jan. 2 at the age of 76 from complications of a bad fall. Throughout his long tenure with the WWE, Okerlund was known for his charisma, his impeccable skills as an interviewer and in some cases, comic relief. Hogan spoke for WWE superstars and fans alike with a message for “Mean” Gene.

“I can truly speak for the whole WWE universe, all the WWE superstars, anybody who has ever watched WWE,” Hogan said, “‘Mean’ Gene, we love you, my brother. … I gotta tell ya, it’s weird being out here without ‘Mean’ Gene.” Pointing to his heart, Hogan said, “But he’s here. He’s right here, man.”

Hogan then assumed the character we’ve known for decades and, looking at a picture of “Mean” Gene on the Jumbotron, gave one last, “Let me tell you something, ‘Mean’ Gene,” then paid tribute to other WWE legends who are no longer with us. Speaking to “Mean” Gene, Hogan said, “I know that you’re putting the greatest tag match together, brother, the tag match between the Macho Man, oooooooh yeah, Randy Savage and the Ultimate Warrior, versus Rowdy Roddy Piper and Mr. Perfect.”

Fans were obviously moved by the tribute — some even to tears.

I cried a little while watching this tribute. My childhood, like many others, included the charisma and humor of Mean Gene.

“Let me tell YOU something brother”, Thank You for the REAL joy you brought so many people for so many years! #MeanGene https://t.co/9z0V43r2uX — The Schaffdawg (@schaffdawgflms) January 8, 2019

Hogan wrapped up by asking a familiar question, but with a twist. “What you gonna do,” Hogan asked, “when ‘Mean’ Gene O Mania runs wild on you, brother?!” He then dropped the mic.

Raw airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on USA.

Watch Roman Reigns reveal that he has leukemia and relinquish his WWE belt:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.