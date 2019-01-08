Hulk Hogan’s touching tribute to ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

On Monday Night Raw, Hulk Hogan paid tribute to iconic WWE announcer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who passed away on January 2nd at the age of 76 following complications after a bad fall. Throughout his long tenure with the WWE, “Mean” Gene was known for his charisma, his impeccable skills as an interviewer, and in some cases, the comic relief. Hogan spoke for WWE superstars and fans alike with a message for “Mean” Gene.

“I can truly speak for the whole WWE universe, all the WWE superstars, anybody who has ever watched WWE,” Hogan said, “‘Mean’ Gene, we love you, my brother.” Hogan went on to say, “I gotta tell ya, it’s weird being out here without ‘Mean’ Gene.” Then, pointing to his heart, Hogan said, “Ya know, he’s not here, but he’s here. He’s right here, man.”

Hogan then appeased the crowd and assumed the character we’ve known for decades and, looking at a picture of “Mean” Gene on the Jumbotron, gave one last, “Let me tell you something, ‘Mean’ Gene,” then paid tribute to other WWE legends who are no longer with is. Speaking to “Mean” Gene, Hogan said, “I know that you're putting the greatest tag match together, brother, the tag match between the Macho Man, oooooooh yeah, Randy Savage and the Ultimate Warrior, versus Rowdy Roddy Piper and Mr. Perfect.”

Fans were obviously moved by the touching tribute, some even being moved to tears. And Hogan wrapped up the tribute asking a familiar question, but with a twist. “What you gonna do,” Hogan asked, “when ‘Mean’ Gene O Mania runs wild on you, brother?!” He then dropped the mic.