Hull Beats Bus project gets council cash to help stay on the road

A mobile recording studio that gives hip-hop help to youngsters on Hull's estates is to get £7,500 to put towards a new bus.

The Beats Bus project was founded in 2017 for Hull's City of Culture year.

But the vehicle failed its MoT and organisers feared the project would be scrapped because of the cost of repairs.

Hull City Council is contributing, as a crowdfunding campaign is under way to raise at least £10,000 for a new bus.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a council decision record stated the funding comes as Beats Bus is set to travel around Yorkshire and the Humber to screen a new documentary, Change The Track, highlighting the dangers of gang culture.

Organisers said the colourful bus, which features graffiti art, was rotten and rusted and "not worth repair".

On their crowdfunding page, they said: "It is truly heart-breaking for us because we have put a lot of our time, effort, blood, sweat and tears into the Beats Bus vehicle which is a valued asset in the deliverance of our award winning work.

"We have lots of campaigns planned for this year with the Beats Bus to keep young people safe and we are determined to fulfil this pledge."

Nigel Taylor says the project hopes to buy a new Beats Bus and be back on the road by May [BBC]

Nigel Taylor, one of the founders, said the project hoped to get a new bus by May.

Beats Bus launched to help young people across the city improve their social skills, creativity and self-confidence.

In 2020, Music producer Mark Ronson donated £1,000 to the project, saying he was a "great believer" in music helping kids.

Filmmaker Sean McAllister captured the struggles of one of the Beats Bus co-founders in his 2018 documentary A Northern Soul.

