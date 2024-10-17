Hull Fair clean-up shifts 63 tonnes of waste

Crews worked from 05:30 BST to clean up the fair site each morning [Hull City Council]

More than 63 tonnes of rubbish was removed from the Hull Fair site while the event took place, the city council has said.

Workers cleaned the area around Walton Street each morning before the rides and food stalls opened at 14:00 BST.

The fair departed after its week-long stay on Sunday and a cleaning crew was sent in to tidy the area.

Doug Sharp, head of street cleansing and waste management at Hull City Council, said the team had "worked extremely hard throughout the event".

"Each morning, the team of 17 staff, carried out cleansing duties on Walton Street, the fairground itself, and surrounding areas," Mr Sharp said.

He added: "The team takes immense pride in the clean-up operation year-on-year, to ensure the fair runs as smoothly as possible.

"I would like to thank them for their outstanding performance and commitment."

Around 600,000 people attend the fair over the course of its eight days [PA Media]

The annual event, which is more than 700 years old, is one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe.

It is estimated around 600,000 people attended the fair over the course of its eight days.

Listen to highlights from Hull and East Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, watch the latest episode of Look North or tell us about a story you think we should be covering here.

More on this story

Related internet links