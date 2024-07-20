Hull rapper Chiedu Oraka to perform library gig

Hull-born rapper Chiedu Oraka is to perform at the city's Central Library on Sunday.

He will appear alongside August Charles in a live spoken word and music event. Both have previously performed at Glastonbury.

Rob Pritchard, from Hull City Council, said it was a “fantastic event for Hull Central Library to host”.

The line-up will also include a DJ set from Dave ‘DJ Redlocz’ Okwesia and the event is hosted by author Jeffrey Boakye.

Mr Oraka was raised on an estate in Hull. His mixtape, Misfit, was launched earlier this year and he recently performed on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury.

He will be performing some of his favourite tracks live at the event.

Mr Pritchard added: “It is a great example of how Hull Central Library is becoming a major player in the city’s events space and I have no doubt that this will attract people from Hull and beyond.

“Hull is a multi-cultural and diverse city and it’s only right that we celebrate that and help people to understand other cultures and how they influence music and people’s lives."

