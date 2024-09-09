Hulu’s ‘Chad Powers’ Adds Clayne Crawford, Xavier Mills, Colton Ryan & Toby Huss

The Hulu half-hour comedy series Chad Powers has added Clayne Crawford (The Finestkind), Xavier Mills (Poker Face), Colton Ryan (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire) and Toby Huss (Fatal Attraction) to its recurring cast.

They join previously announced series regulars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson.

In the series, when bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.

Chad Powers is based on an Eli Manning sketch that aired on ESPN+. Glenn Powell and Michael Waldron co-created the series, co-wrote the pilot and executive produce for Barnstorm Productions and Anomaly Pictures, respectively. Adam Fasullo also EPs for Anomaly Pictures. Eli Manning executive produces along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer. 20th Television is the studio.

Crawford recently appeared in the Paramount+ movie The Finestkind directed by Brian Helgeland and stars in the upcoming feature, The King Tide. He recently produced and starred in The Integrity of Joseph Chambers and The Killing of Two Lovers. Crawford is represented by The Gersh Agency, Principal Entertainment LA and Yorn/Levine.

Mills is next set to appear in a supporting lead role alongside Wanda Sykes in the upcoming feature Undercard and a recurring role in the Netflix series, Forever. He can be seen currently in supporting roles in the Searchlight Pictures film The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat and AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. He recently shot a leading role in the Showtime pilot The Wood. Mills is repped by Alexander White Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Ryan starred in last year’s Broadway musical New York, New York, directed by Susan Strommen with music by John Kander & Fred Ebb and Lin Manuel Miranda. For his performance, Ryan was nominated for a Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Tony Award. Previous TV and Film credits include Rian Johnson’s Poker Face; Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville; Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen; and Apple’s Little Voice. He is repped by The Gersh Agency and TFC Management.

Huss can be seen in the Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction, based on the 1987 film of the same name. He also appears in the HBO series White House Plumbers alongside Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson. Previously, Huss starred in Apple TV’s Dickinson, Copshop, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner, GLOW for Netflix and the Universal/Blumhouse reboot of Halloween. He is repped by Joel Zadak and Artists First.

