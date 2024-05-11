Hulu Comedy Head Billy Rosenberg Exits Streamer, Where He Developed ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hulu comedy head Billy Rosenberg is exiting the streamer after more than seven years. Rosenberg, who most recently served as senior VP of comedy for Hulu Originals, has not yet been replaced.

Rosenberg’s tenure at Hulu came with the elevation of the streamer’s comedy brand, as he developed hits including “Pen15,” “Ramy,” “Only Murders In The Building,” “Pam & Tommy,” “This Fool” and “Solar Opposites.”

He initially joined as director of comedy at Hulu Originals. Prior to being tapped by Hulu, Rosenberg ran The Lonely Island’s comedy Party Over Here, as head of development and production. Working closely with Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone for two years, the television and film producer executive produced a number of pilot presentations under their Fox deal. He also produced the feature film “Brigsby Bear” with then-“Saturday Night Live” cast member Kyle Mooney, and collaborated with Joe Swanberg on his Netflix series “Easy.”

Rosenberg was also a longtime exec at Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment. There, he developed and produced a number of movies including “The Spectacular Now,” “Date Night,” “The Watch,” “Table 19” starring Anna Kendrick and “Fist Fight,” starring Ice Cube and Charlie Day. Rosenberg started his entertainment career as an executive working for producer Lynda Obst. He graduated from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. Deadline was first with the news of Rosenberg’s departure.



