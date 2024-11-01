New On Hulu In November 2024: Daily Streaming Schedule For TV, Movies & More

Hulu‘s November, 2024 schedule has a wealth of originals, catalog titles and plenty of holiday offerings.

Christmas films like Fred Claus, Four Christmases, The Polar Express, Jack Frost and Elf will arrive at the end of the month right before Thanksgiving. Hustlers (2019) leaves the streamer on Nov. 30, and Plus One leaves Nov. 16.

Taika Waititi’s Interior Chinatown arrives Nov. 19, and Ben Stiller’s most recent film out of the Toronto International Film Festival Nutcrackers will make its streaming premiere Nov. 29.

See below for the full list of programming available on Hulu in November.

November 1

Are You the One? Complete Seasons 2 and 6

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (Dubbed

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Ad Astra (2019)

Aliens (1986)

Billy Madison (1995)

Carpool (1996)

Christmas on the Ranch (2021)

Christmas With The Kranks (2004)

Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Desierto (2015)

Downhill (2020)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Grown Up (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hanging Up (2000)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Hellboy (2019)

Higher Learning (1995)

Hitman (2007)

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)

Hollow Man (2000)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Just Friends (2005)

La La Land (2016)

The Last Duel (2021)

Lazareth (2024)

Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Operation Mistletoe (2024)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020)

Predators (2010)

Renovation Romance (2024)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)

Santa’s Little Helper (2015)

Second Best (1994)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Teddy Kollek (1995)

Tigerland (2000)

Waitress (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Whip It (2009)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Wild (2014)

Novemer 2

Endurance: Special Premiere

November 6

Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere

A Man Called Otto (2023)

November 7

Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1

Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4

Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2

Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11

Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1

Braxton Family Valuse: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A

Bridezillas: Complete Season 13

Cutting in in the ATL: Complete Season 1

First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1

Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1

Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15

Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1

Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3

John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3

Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1

L.A. Hair:Complete Seasons 3-5

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14

Mary Mary: Complete Season 5

My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1

Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1

Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1

Prison Brides: Complete Season 1

Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2

Road Wars: Complete Season 2

Road Wars: Complete Season 3

Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4

Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1

Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5

Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

November 8

The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11

Poolman (2023)

The Present (2024)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Wild Hogs (2007)

November 11

Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5

November 12

Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1

November 14

FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series

Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1

I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1

Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1

Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere

13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1

Novmber 15

It’s All Country: Complete Season 1

Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous (2024)

The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt (2024)

The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard (2024)

Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett (2024)

The Taste of Things (2023)

Thelma (2024)

November 16

Harriet (2019)

November 17

Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022) – Hallmark

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020) – Hallmark

Christmas Sail (2021) – Hallmark

A Holiday in Harlem (2021) – Hallmark

A Kismet Christmas (2022) – Hallmark

A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022) – Hallmark)

The Santa Stakeout (2021) – Hallmark

November 18

Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1

Cookie, Cupcake, Cake: Complete Season 1

The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere

November 19

Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1

Drugstore June (2024)

November 20

Missing (2023)

The Son (2023)

November 21

The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere

American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1

Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1

Christmas at the Chalet (2023)

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2

Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1

Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1

Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2

Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1

Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1

Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1

A Cowboy Cjhristmas Romance (2023)

Merry Magic Christmas (2023)

Mistletoe Match (2022)

Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend (2023)

November 22

Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere

Firebrand (2023)

The Good Half (2023)

November 23

Sausage Party (2016)

November 24

Southpaw (2015)

Beyblade X: Complete Season 1A

November 25

Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special

Tsunami: Series Premiere

November 26

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries

Robot Dreams (2023)

November 27

Elf (2003)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Jack Frost (1998)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Polar Express (2004)

November 29

Nutcrackers (2024) – Film Premiere

Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup (2024)

Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg (2024)

Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ (2024)

Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo (2024)

October 31

60 Seconds to Sell: Complete Season 1

The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents: Complete Season 1

Born in the Wild: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty Complete Seasons 6 and 7

LIVING IN SECRET: Complete Season 1

Miracles Decoded: Complete Season 1

MysteryQuest (2022): Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1B

Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy: Complete Season 1

Washington the Warrior: Complete Season 1

