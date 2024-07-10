Huma Abedin and Alex Soros Are Engaged: 'We Couldn't Be Happier'

The pair, who met at a friend's birthday party last year, have been engaged since May, according to 'Vogue'

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Huma Abedin and Alexander Soros

Huma Abedin and Alex Soros are engaged!

The pair shared the news in a collaborative Instagram post on Wednesday, July 10, with a sweet photo of Soros down on one knee.

"this happened…we couldn’t be happier, more grateful, or more in love ❤️ 😍 💍," the caption read.

They received congratulatory messages from famous friends in the comment section.

Jeannie Mai wrote, "I’m crying .. I’m so so happy for you Alex ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," as Lauren Sánchez added, "Omg. I’m so happy for you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Nicky Hilton sent love with a simple red heart emoji, and Scooter Braun commented, "🙌🙌🙌🙌."

Vogue also shared the news on Instagram, revealing that Soros proposed to Abedin "at home in New York City in late May" with the couple having "a formal celebration in Italy" later.

According to the outlet, Abedin, 47, and Soros, 38, "met last fall at a mutual friend’s birthday party, where they quickly discovered their mutual interests in politics and public service."

Abedin is a former aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and the ex-wife of former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, who was involved in various sex scandals during and after his time in office and failed mayoral run.

Abedin, who shares son Jordan with Weiner, filed for divorce on the same day that he pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor, in May 2017. Weiner served 18 months in prison for the underage texts.



Soros is the son of 93-year-old billionaire George Soros, and the chairman of Open Society Foundations (OSF), the $25 billion grant-making foundation founded by his father. Before taking over that role, the younger Soros spent two years as president of his father’s super PAC, which works to support Democratic politicians, according to the Washington Post. As head of OSF, Soros oversees an organization with a network of more than 100 charities worldwide.

Abedin and Soros have been photographed together in recent months, including at the 2024 Met Gala and the White House state dinner honoring Kenyan President William Ruto.

Both are political powerhouses in their own right, with Soros telling the Wall Street Journal in an interview published in June 2023 that he's even "more political" than his dad.

"As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” Soros said.

Abedin remains close with Clinton, having worked with her for over a decade as an intern and later rising to become the vice-chairperson for Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.



