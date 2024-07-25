'Human or animal organs' found in container in south London park

Police are investigating the contents of a container found by a member of the public in a park - who feared they had discovered "human or animal organs".

Officers were called to Rosehill Park in Sutton, south London, at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The container has been secured and its contents will be forensically examined, the Metropolitan Police said.

But the person who found it described the contents as "human or animal organs".

A cordon remains in place at the scene.

Read more from Sky News:

Police officer suspended after 'disturbing' video

Syria's Bashar al Assad makes surprise visit to Russia

Rosehill Park is a short walk from Queen Mary's Hospital for Children and St Helier Hospital.

The investigation continues.