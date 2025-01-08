What is HMPV, are cases of human metapneumovirus surging in China, and should we be worried?

Cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) are surging in northern China, where there has been an outbreak of the virus. A file photo of a nurse walking past a clock in a Beijing hospital.

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory disease that causes flu or cold-like symptoms, but can increase risks or lead to more serious complications like bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly among the elderly, young children, and immunocompromised people.

The disease is in the same family as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and has been around since at least 2001 when it was first identified in the Netherlands. Its outbreaks are concentrated during colder seasons.

Why is HMPV in the news?

Cases have been surging in northern China, particularly among children, according to local authorities. The country’s centre for disease control (CDC) has warned people to take precautions with health and hygiene, but has also pushed back against online claims of overwhelmed hospitals and fears of another Covid-like pandemic.

“Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

“The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year.”

The apparent increase in cases is likely partly due to new technology more easily detecting and identifying HMPV, experts told the Guardian.

Also, “I think we’re just more cautious of outbreaks now”, said Dr Jacqueline Stephens, a senior lecturer in public health at Flinders University in Australia. “Everyone is hypervigilant, and you hear this term human metapneumovirus and it sounds kind of scary.”

How serious is HMPV and what are the symptoms?

The symptoms of HMPV are similar to a cold or flu, and it is one of several viruses often lumped under a broad definition of the “common cold”, said Stephens. It is not a notifiable disease like Covid-19 or influenza.

“There’s a range of others … that are not notifiable because they are very common and lots of people get them. They make us feel terrible for a few days but if we rest and recuperate for a few days then we get better,” said Stephens.

Who is most at risk from human metapneumovirus?

HMPV can lead to more serious illnesses like bronchitis and pneumonia among elderly people, very young children, and people who are immunocompromised.

“It certainly can and does cause severe disease, that’s why I think it’s important that people know it’s out there,” said said Prof Paul Griffin, director of infectious diseases at Mater Health Services in Brisbane.

“The challenge is at the moment there’s not much we can do except educate people [that] it’s around to reduce transmission. There’s no vaccine or antivirals, although there are some vaccines in development,” said Griffin.

How worried should we be about the virus?

HMPV is not like Covid-19, in that it has been around for several decades and there is a level of immunity in the global population from past infections, the experts said. Covid-19 was a new disease which had never infected humans before, driving the pandemic-level spread.

“I don’t think we’re necessarily concerned about a pandemic with this virus, but the surge in cases and impact it’s having are significant,” said Griffin. “A good lesson can be taken [from the pandemic] to reduce the spread, particularly given we don’t have vaccines or antivirals for HMPV.”

What should we do about it?

“For a number of years [during Covid] we were good at precautions for reducing the numbers, now we are doing less, and we’re seeing a rebound,” said Griffin.

“I’m certainly not suggesting we go back to the harsh restrictions of Covid, but staying home, practising good cough and sneeze etiquette, and hand hygiene are so important during the winter season.”

Both experts also urged people not to go to work while sick, and Stephens suggested wearing a mask if you do have to go into the community, to prevent further infecting others, especially those at higher risk.