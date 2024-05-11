Human remains discovered in woods bring end to search for missing SC woman, sheriff says

A South Carolina woman who had been missing for more than six months was found dead, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The investigation led authorities to a wooded area in the 2100 block of Silver Bluff Road, where a search ended with the discovery of human remains.

Aiken Coroner Darryl Ables identified the remains as belonging to 30-year-old Jamilla Smith and ordered an autopsy. Her family was notified.

Smith was first reported missing in December 2023.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in recovering Smith’s body.

Three people have already been arrested in the case: Daniel Gabriel Harmon, Bryan Alexander Hampton Jr and Clyde Hendley II, according to the sheriff’s office. But a news release did not specify what charges they face.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is available, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811, or send a message by going to www.aikencountysheriff.net.