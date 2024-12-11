Human remains found

The Daily Beast

The person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing has been identified as a 26-year-old computer whiz who graduated as valedictorian from his Maryland prep school. Luigi Mangione, of Towson, Md., was carrying a weapon similar to the one used in the fatal shooting of Thompson when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. “At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted