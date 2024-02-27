Bodies of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies found at Bungonia four days after serving officer charged with murder

NSW police say human remains have been found at Bungonia as they search for the bodies of missing Sydney couple Luke Davies (left) and Jesse Baird near Goulburn. Composite: NSW Police/Network 10

Human remains have been found during the search for missing Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The discovery comes four days after serving police officer Beau Lamarre was charged with their murders.

Detectives on Tuesday afternoon said a crime scene had been established at a second property at Bungonia near Goulburn.

“Today … at that location, we believe we have located two bodies,” the NSW police commissioner, Karen Webb, told reporters. “The families have been notified. We are very confident we have located Luke and Jesse.”

Webb said the discovery had been made with the assistance of the accused. The assistant commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said Tuesday morning was the first time since he had been arrested that Lamarre had “willingly told us information”.

Fitzgerald said: “He was forthcoming with detectives about the location.” Police said two surf bags were found at the scene.

Earlier in the day, investigators had been searching in the Royal national park south of Sydney and canvassing at Grays Point oval near Cronulla.

The police commissioner, Karen Webb, said on Tuesday morning that divers concluded their search of dams at another property at Bungonia which was first searched on Sunday.

Sen Const Lamarre was charged on Friday with the murder of Baird – a former Channel Ten presenter – and Qantas flight attendant Davies, 29, Baird’s new partner.

Police allege the couple were killed last Monday by Lamarre at a home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs using his force-issued handgun. Lamarre then hired a white van to dispose of their bodies, police allege.

The deputy commissioner Dave Hudson told reporters on Monday that Lamarre was not cooperating with investigators in the search.

Police will allege that Lamarre made “partial admissions” about the killings last Tuesday to an acquaintance who is alleged to have accompanied Lamarre to the first Bungonia property.

The pair allegedly bought an angle grinder and padlock and drove to the gates of a property, where the acquaintance said she waited for half an hour at the entrance while Lamarre entered the property, having cut the lock. The new lock was placed on the gates before the pair returned to Sydney, Hudson said.

Police alleged at that time it was possible Lamarre had later returned and moved the bodies to another location.

Police said the acquaintance was fully cooperating with police and they believed she was “an innocent agent”.