Human remains found in car could be linked to couple missing for more than 40 years

Human remains were found in a car similar to one that belonged to a New York couple missing for 44 years, police have announced.

The Glynn County Police Department in Georgia said the vehicle was found in a pond between the Royal Inn Hotel and Interstate 95 on New Jesup Highway.

Officers said in a statement one human bone was discovered in the submerged Lincoln Continental on Friday.

The force then said the car "is similar to the description of a vehicle that Charles and Catherine Romer were believed to be driving when reported missing in April 1980".

No conclusion has been made about the identity of the remains that were found, police said. The pond is being drained to see if there are additional remains.

Charles Romer, 73, a retired oil executive, and his wife Catherine, 75, disappeared in the spring of 1980.

The New York couple were returning home from Miami Beach, Florida, and checked into a Holiday Inn in Brunswick, Georgia.

Hotel employees were concerned as their bed had not been slept in and reported them missing.

At the time, Catherine was wearing about $81,000 worth of jewellery. The Associated Press previously reported officers had concerns about foul play.

Rescue diver George Baker, who had searched for the car over the years, told the AP in 1998: "We all felt with our experience that these people had been kidnapped and killed for her jewellery, and the vehicle and the bodies were hidden in the water."

The car was found by a team from Florida that uses sonar to find missing objects, according to Glynn County police.

A spokesperson for Glynn County police told Sky's partner network NBC News there were no updates on the case as of Monday night.